What is the legal status of Afghans coming to the United States? It varies





Some are American citizens, others Afghan interpreters who worked alongside American troops and were granted special visas as a result, and still others are refugees fleeing for their lives.

The focus is on those who land in the United States and on the assistance that will be provided to those who have left with little or no possessions after a frantic evacuation effort.

Here’s what you need to know about Afghans arriving in the United States and the benefits available to them:

It’s a mixed bag. Some are US citizens and have green cards. But others have obtained visas or other forms of humanitarian aid. Most notably, the Special Immigrant Visa, or SIV, is intended to provide a route to the United States for Afghans who were employed or worked on behalf of the United States government.

There is a long, multi-step process for SIV applicants to apply for visas in the United States. The process – which also includes a thorough audit – can take months or even years due to a massive backlog.

In early August, the Biden administration announced that it would also expand access to the refugee program for Afghans who do not qualify for SIV. These Afghans, including those who have worked for media companies or US-based non-governmental organizations, are now eligible for the “Priority 2” or “P2” designation, which applies to “designated groups of concern. Department of State as having access to the program due to their circumstances and their apparent need for resettlement. There was also a “priority 1” designation under the US refugee admission program.

And then there are those who do not have a visa. In order to accommodate them, US Customs and Border Protection, the agency responsible for screening incoming Afghans, has the power to grant parole on a case-by-case basis.

The United States has previously used parole in evacuations, including the US military withdrawal from Vietnam.

Afghans paroled in the United States could be interpreters who worked alongside American troops and still go through the special immigrant visa process, or people who may have been eligible to enter under the traditional refugee resettlement program, but for the emergency nature of the evacuation and the time it takes to get approvals, refugee advocates say.

Where are these Afghans going?

The United States relies on third countries, such as Kuwait and Qatar, as a temporary stopover before the Afghans fly to the United States and uses a series of military bases in the United States to house the evacuees during their journey. processing.

The Pentagon said those bases would include the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia; Fort Pickett, Virginia; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Bliss, Texas; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

According to the US commander of NORTHCOM, General Glen VanHerck, US military installations housing Afghan refugees provide culturally appropriate halal meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. .

What benefits can Afghans receive in the United States?

It depends. Refugees and special immigrant visa holders have access to a range of short and long-term recovery services, from housing and employment assistance to money and assistance medical.

But parole, while providing some respite, does not unlock the services refugees receive, raising concern from refugee advocates who argue that lack of resources could leave thousands of Afghans in the United States vulnerable in the the coming months.

Could Afghans paroled in the United States possibly get any benefits?

People released on parole in the United States are generally not eligible for benefits, although this does allow people to apply for a work permit. But the Biden administration is considering expanding some services typically offered to refugees to Afghan evacuees on condition of entering the United States temporarily, according to a government document obtained by CNN.

The State Department released a funding opportunity last Monday for a so-called Afghan parolee support program that would provide relocation assistance services for 30 to 90 days after arrival, according to the document. This could include, for example, assistance in obtaining housing. Groups that strike a deal with the federal government will receive $ 2,275 for each Afghan parolee they serve, the document said.

But aid groups argue that this is not enough.

“If they had come as an SIV or through the traditional refugee resettlement process, they would be entitled to the reception and placement program for 90 days, then to a wider package of services for up to five years,” Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a refugee resettlement organization, said during a call with reporters on Tuesday.

“Obviously we are grateful that there are even these meager resources when these families, these individuals arrive, but we know that three months of supporting families who flee with really very little does not allow them to be successful and is unfair considering of all the sacrifices that we asked of them, ”added O’Mara Vignarajah.

Behind the scenes, refugee organizations plead with the administration and Congress to provide additional services to those not receiving refugee benefits. In mid-August, President Joe Biden gave the green light to use additional funds, not to exceed $ 500 million, from the United States Refugee and Migration Emergency Fund to respond to the unexpected and urgent needs of those threatened by the crisis situation in Afghanistan.

But Congress should make Afghan parolees eligible for long-term services – like public benefits – provided to refugees and authorize funds to provide those resources. Otherwise, refugee organizations are limited in what they can provide.

“We are struggling because not all the structures put in place in 1980 are applicable to parolees,” said Mark Hetfield, president and CEO of HIAS, a refugee resettlement agency, referring to the Refugee Act. from 1980. “These are people who put their lives on the line for the United States and have them taken care of by refugee agencies but to receive less services than the refugees receive would be such an injustice.”

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler and Geneva Sands contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/01/politics/afghanistan-evacuation-legal-status/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos