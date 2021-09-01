Britain has little choice but to talk to the Taliban | Taliban





Boris Johnson’s decision to send a senior spy chief to speak directly with Qatar’s Taliban reflects an uncomfortable but necessary reality. Britain has little choice but to engage the rebels that now occupy Afghanistan.

Thousands of Afghans who are eligible for resettlement in the UK remain imprisoned in the UK, with British ministers refusing to say how many hundreds of British citizens there are. When Western forces withdraw, only with the cooperation of the Taliban can people safely and smoothly withdrew.

It’s not clear how best to do either. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told lawmakers on Tuesday night that Afghan people who think they have a chance to come to Britain must decide for themselves whether they should head to the border.

Tobias Borck, a Middle East researcher at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said there was a practical need for dialogue with the Taliban. This is not a form of diplomatic approval, but a realistic way to get the remnant out of the country.

Conservative lawmakers stress that negotiations with the Taliban must be conditional. Former International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said: “It is absolutely right for the government to talk to the Taliban.

But he added. Afghanistan today is very different from Afghanistan 20 years ago. In particular, women’s human rights have been substantially improved and we must do everything we can to strengthen and strengthen them.

Just two weeks ago, British officials were privately acknowledging that Britain had no direct, high-level contact with the Taliban.

Instead, during the emergency withdrawal from Kabul in the second half of August, Britain had to rely on the understanding reached from talks between the United States and the Taliban, including face-to-face conversations between CIA Director William Burns and the Taliban. The de facto leader of the rebels, Abdul Ghani Baradar.

But a few days ago, Sir Simon Gass, chairman of the British Joint Intelligence Committee and Prime Minister’s envoy for Afghanistan’s transition, was sent to Doha, the capital of Qatar, where until recently Baradar was based and the Taliban’s press office remained.

The office itself is just an ordinary building built 10 years ago with the blessing of America. However, the exiled Taliban leadership is accustomed to discussing with US and other diplomats in one of Doha’s many luxury hotels. It is not clear where the gas meeting was held.

Gas is a veteran Middle East negotiator familiar with sensitive work. He led a British day-to-day team that helped craft the original Iran nuclear deal and was dispatched in 2014 by David Cameron to visit Iran, Iran’s first high-ranking British official after the Iranian embassy was shut down three years ago.

Britain isn’t the only UK to have started a dialogue with a group long regarded as an enemy during the war, which claimed the lives of more than 450 British people and more than seven years of occupation during the 13-year war from 2001 to 2014.

Earlier this week, India acknowledged that the ambassador to Qatar had met with Taliban representatives to discuss the safety, security and early return of the Indian people and demanded that Afghanistan not be used in any way for terrorism.

These discussions could pave the way for diplomatic recognition of the Taliban-led government in Kabul. However, the road, or even the road to greater cooperation, remains bleak, and the United Nations has repeatedly warned of Taliban retaliation against former Afghan soldiers and those who cooperated with the West.

On Wednesday, Qatar’s deputy director of the Taliban’s political office said women would not be allowed to hold cabinet or other high-level political roles in the next government. These remarks are likely to spark further criticism of Johnson’s decision to join the group.

Another Conservative MP, Nusrat Ghani, said he was skeptical of the Taliban’s long-term intentions. She tried to say this without abusive language, but she was tired of this commentary from the Taliban PR machine, she told Times Radio in an interview. They want to establish a caliphate state with no room for women and girls to be outside their homes.

