U.S. Coronavirus: CDC urges unvaccinated people not to travel this weekend, says even vaccinated people should weigh the risk





The United States averages over 160,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With the spread of the more communicable Delta variant and many students returning to class for a new academic year, the rise is worrying health officials and experts.

“First and foremost, if you are not vaccinated, we recommend that you do not travel,” CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday in a response team briefing. White House COVID-19.

Walensky said that while fully vaccinated people can travel with care, current transmission rates mean they must also consider the risk of Covid-19 when deciding to travel.

Health experts have said vaccination is the best way to protect against the spread of the virus, and many have blamed the peak of cases on the large portion of Americans who are not vaccinated.

Of those eligible for vaccination, which include Americans 12 and older, 38.6% are not yet fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

This week, data presented by a CDC vaccine advisor showed a 16 times higher hospitalization rate in the unvaccinated population than in those vaccinated. And the surge in hospitalizations, especially among unvaccinated people, has put a strain on hospitals.

In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little said the state has reached a point in the pandemic “that we have never seen before” with more Idahoens in intensive care units than ever before. He has repeatedly stressed that the “vast majority” are not vaccinated.

“Last night I visited a nearly full intensive care wing in Boise. What I saw was heartbreaking,” he said on Tuesday. “Some were young, two middle-aged, two patients were pregnant … All had difficulty breathing and most only breathed with the help of a machine.”

He said medical staff were “exhausted” so the state is adding up to 370 more people to help.

A new case study released on Tuesday illustrated the impact of gatherings of large groups of unvaccinated people.

In June, attendees gathered for a five-day church camp and two-day men’s conference in Illinois, none of which required vaccinations, tests or masks. In August, 180 cases of Covid-19 were linked to the events, including five hospitalizations, according to the investigation by the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Over 200,000 children tested positive in one week

Concern is growing about infections in children, many of whom do not yet have access to the vaccine.

And those who qualify do not reap all the benefits. Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are eligible, but less than half of that group are vaccinated with at least one dose, according to data released Monday by the CDC.

The result has been that cases in children are increasing “exponentially,” the American Academy of Pediatrics reported on Tuesday.

More than 200,000 children tested positive for Covid-19 last week, five times more than a month ago, the AAP said. And hospitalization rates have increased with the cases.

Between August 20 and August 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to hospitals each day with Covid-19, according to the CDC. This is the highest rate of new hospitalizations for Covid-19 among children in more than a year, according to CDC data.

One of the first goals of the immunization effort was to administer enough protection to stop the spread in time for the new school year and allow students to return to class safely – something many had failed to do. since a year.

But with the increase in cases, schools have had to implement other measures to protect students.

In New York City, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday she plans to implement mandatory weekly Covid-19 testing for school staff who are not vaccinated.

“School staff, anyone who enters this building will have to be vaccinated or undergo mandatory tests – mandatory tests, and we are in the process of obtaining legal permission for that, as I speak,” Hochul said.

“We are not doing very well getting our 12 to 17 year olds vaccinated, and they are vulnerable to the next virus, which is dangerous,” she said.

And while the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved booster doses for adults, 12 to 17 year olds are yet to be able to get them. But Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week he believes they will ultimately be eligible for recalls once the data is submitted to the FDA for safety considerations.

Hospitals lack oxygen

Hospitals that fill up with Covid-19 patients have strained space and staff, and many are now experiencing oxygen shortages.

Several hospitals in Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Louisiana are struggling with oxygen shortages. Some may have to use up their reserves or run out of oxygen imminently, according to state health officials and hospital consultants.

“Normally an oxygen tank would be about 90% full, and suppliers would let them drop to a 30-40% fill level remaining in their tank, giving them a three to five day supply cushion. “said Donna. Cross, senior director of facilities and construction at Premier, a healthcare performance improvement company, told CNN.

“What is happening now is hospitals are dropping to about 10-20%, which is a one to two day supply, before they are full.”

Even when backfilled, it’s only about a 50% partial supply, Cross said. “It is a very critical situation.”

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid, Jennifer Hauser, Naomi Thomas, Lauren del Valle, Aya Elamroussi and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

