British Airways Services Group Menzies says the travel recovery is accelerating.

Aviation services group John Menzies said on Wednesday that the recovery in international travel was speeding up with a cautiously optimistic view.

However, the UK group said volumes for its ground services and fueling businesses remain negligible and are unlikely to return to pre-epidemic levels over the next two years.

The cautious optimism contrasts with the bullish forecast 24 hours ago, when Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary predicted a return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers this winter.

Menzies’ ground services fell 62% in the first half compared to the same period in 2019, while fueling services were down 45%.

However, air cargo services were more resilient with volumes processed over the period 9% higher than 2019 levels.

John Geddes, director of corporate affairs for the FTSE 250 group, said the companies that provide cargo handling services, refueling and aircraft maintenance at more than 200 airports around the world are generally “very positive” but “you’re also realistic.”

“We are still looking for businesses with a 60% drop in volume compared to 2019. We are seeing it return and when it will return is just a question.”

Geddes said in particular that UK supplies remain “very, very low”.

The company, along with other British Airways service groups, continues to lobby ministers for further assistance.

The government announced in January new plans for UK commercial airports and ground handlers affected by the travel decline. The plan provides support for the 2020-21 fiscal year, whichever is the lower of the company’s business rate debt or Covid-19 loss.

However, according to Geddes, the scheme’s design meant “unfortunately, it would be 99% suitable for airports and 1% suitable for handlers.” Because the latter is a service business without property.

Geddes said in announcing that the company was profitable in the first six months of the year, benefiting from the results of its restructuring program and government support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-tax profit for the six months to the end of June was £4.7 million, with a pre-tax loss of £80.1 million in the first half of 2020.

Basic pre-tax profit, excluding exceptions and other one-time items, was £10.9m, compared to a loss of £48.7m in the prior year. However, revenues for that period fell from £431.5 million in 2020 to £415.8 million.

By the early afternoon of Wednesday, the stock was up 2% to 329p.

Geddes says the restructuring will result in permanent cost savings of up to £25 million per year. As a result, the company will be “a more profitable business when the volume is returned”.

The company will continue to seek expansion, especially in emerging markets, and was also considering a bolt-on acquisition. In May, it raised £22m of shares to bolster its plans.

“The recovery has been very strong,” Ryanair’s O’Leary said on Tuesday. After estimating that Ryanair transported more than 10.5 million customers in August, he asserts that “no other airline has recovered as quickly as ours.”

Between November and March, O’Leary expects Ryanair to reach pre-pandemic passenger levels on a monthly basis. Monthly figures are currently running at 85% of pre-corona levels.

