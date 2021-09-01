Covid deaths in the United States: 100,000 more could die by December





Two prominent anti-masks died over the weekend from Covid-19 – the latest victims among a string of anti-mask and anti-vaccine crusaders who have died or hospitalized due to the virus. Florida-based conservative radio talk show Marc Bernier died Saturday night. Earlier today, prominent mask opponent Caleb Wallace also died after catching Covid-19. He was 30 while Bernier was 65. As Western countries prepare to roll out Covid-19 vaccine boosts, a disturbing new variant, C.1.2, has emerged in South Africa and seven other countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, according to researchers. While they are not sure if its constellation of mutations will make it more dangerous, it does feature changes that have given other variants increased transmissibility and the ability to evade the immune system response to some extent. It comes weeks after the World Health Organization warned that if manufacturers prioritize the supply of booster vaccines to wealthier countries, it will lead to further vaccine inequalities and provide opportunities. for the virus to mutate in the rest of the world. Two people died in Japan a few days after receiving doses of a batch of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, the use of which was suspended last week over concerns about a risk of contamination, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Health, Labor and Social Affairs of the country. A causal link between the vaccine and the deaths has not yet been established, according to the ministry and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, which distributes the Moderna vaccine in Japan.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED.

Q: What is the risk of eating inside if you are fully vaccinated?

A: Dining indoors in a restaurant is certainly more risky than dining out, says CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen. What this risk is depends on several factors. To begin with, what is the configuration of the space in the restaurant? A busy and poorly ventilated setting will present a higher risk than a place where you can distance yourself from other diners.

And you, who are you dining with? If everyone in your group is known to be fully vaccinated, and they are the only people who will be around you, it is a safer scenario than if members of your own group are not vaccinated. Wen said she would also look at the rate of transmission of the virus in your community. The lower the rate, the more potentially secure it is.

Submit your questions here. Are you a healthcare worker battling Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp regarding the challenges you are facing: +1 347-322-0415.

READINGS OF THE WEEK

U.S. Intelligence Community Review Does Not Determine Origin of Covid-19

The U.S. intelligence community has come to an inconclusive assessment of the origin of the Covid-19 virus following a 90-day investigation ordered by President Joe Biden, according to an unclassified summary of the investigation released this week last.

The intelligence community is still divided on which of the two theories – that the virus originated from a lab leak or that it naturally passed from animals to humans – is likely to be correct. But there is a consensus among intelligence agencies that the two dominant theories are plausible. In a statement, Biden criticized China for its lack of transparency in its assistance with the investigation, and the intelligence community said China’s cooperation would likely be needed to reach a more definitive conclusion.

Delta outbreak tests New Zealand’s zero Covid strategy – but lockdown enjoys broad support at home

More than 18 months after the start of the pandemic, some countries, including the UK, have accepted that they may never eliminate the virus – so they are learning to live with it. New Zealand, on the other hand, is one of the few countries still committed to eradicating Covid, known as the zero Covid strategy, writes Julia Hollingsworth.

This division was highlighted last week when New Zealand entered custody for a single Delta case, prompting UK critics to scoff at the country’s risk-shower approach. Despite what critics have said, many in New Zealand continue to support the government’s approach to Covid-19.

The far-fetched and false theories about ivermectin

Kentucky Republican Rand Paul is a Doctor of Ophthalmology by training. Who has to do with the eyes. No infectious disease. This did not prevent the senator from insisting that ivermectin, a drug used in rare cases in humans to treat diseases such as intestinal parasites and head lice, is not to be used. the study as a possible treatment for coronavirus patients because of the policy, writes Chris Cillizza.

His claim comes on top of growing misinformation around the drug, also given to horses and cows that have worms, which has led to an increase in the number of people trying to get their hands on it. The CDC sent a health advisory last week warning against the use of the pest control drug for Covid-19 amid an increase in calls to the poison control center.

SUPERIOR COUNCIL

Covid pandemic shines a light on men’s mental health issues

The pandemic has intensified the sense of isolation that many men around the world already felt. Men are much less likely than women to seek help when they are feeling down, according to the 2019 analysis from the American Journal of Men’s Health. And striking CDC data shows American men die by suicide at a rate three and a half times that of women. (Although women are more likely to attempt suicide, according to this data.)

But the pandemic can also help men of all ages become more aware of their mental well-being and needs. Here’s how.

