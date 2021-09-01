ASRC Session on the Dispute Cycle: UK-Canada Joint Statement





thank you chair This statement is conveyed on behalf of the United Kingdom and Canada. Wed would especially like to thank Ambassadors Zakharova, Lecoq and Zanier for sharing their insights with us. It is always helpful to hear about the experiences of other international organizations, parliamentarians and civil society practitioners.

This session is especially timely as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of MC Decision 3.11. The UK and Canada appreciate the tools that OSCE agencies, conflict prevention centers and field missions provide for early warning, early action, conflict resolution and conflict prevention.

We recognize the importance of early warning and early action in preventing escalation of conflict and saving lives. The United Nations and World Bank estimate that an expanded international system for preventive measures could also save up to $70 billion per year. And we have excellent tools that exist in OSCE, such as the Early Warning Focal Point Network, OSCE Situation Room and the relevant powers of OSCE Agencies, Secretary-General and Field Missions.

Supporting the successful resolution of violent conflicts is a priority for the UK and Canada, and mediation is at the heart of this support. Whether to prevent, resolve, or transform conflict for greater stability, mediation is the engine that drives successful peace processes. We appreciate the work of the OSCE mediators and special representatives, as well as the support provided by the Dispute Prevention Center Mediation Support Team.

We also greatly appreciate OSCE’s contribution to post-conflict reconciliation and building sustainable peace. OSCE is based on inclusive security, recognizing that there are many intersecting factors that promote prosperity and security of countries and regions, including military transparency, human rights, security reforms, the rule of law and anti-government. Corruption efforts to name a few. Supported by the Conflict Prevention Center and OSCE Autonomous Institutions, the OSCE field operations network plays an important role in helping participating countries deliver on their OSCE commitments and build sustainable peace.

We support efforts to further strengthen these tools. But we know that all this support and all these resources can only be as effective as we, the participating countries, allow. We must all demonstrate a political will to use these resources and fully implement the OSCE principles and commitments that underpin inclusive security for all citizens.

Another important task for all of us is to ensure that gender analysis is included throughout the conflict cycle and mainstream a gender perspective in all conflict prevention and resolution efforts. We know that a better understanding and response to the needs of other genders contributes to a more sustainable peace. In this regard, we highly recommend that organizations and participating countries implement the recommendations of the good OSCE toolkit on women and effective peace processes, and ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of women at all stages of the peace process. decision-making level.

The peace process is complex and multifaceted. They span all stages of the pre-negotiation phase, from the transition from conflict, to the implementation of the peace agreement, to the mandated transition and reconciliation process. This includes formal Track 1 aspects such as civil society or grassroots engagement and advocacy, as well as informal Track 2 and 3 elements.

Research shows that a better link between Tracks 3 and 1 is needed to ensure inclusiveness and, in particular, women’s roles become mainstream in an inclusive way. The role of women in the informal space of the peace process must be recognized and valued, while ensuring that the formal aspect of the peace process is an environment in which women can become meaningful (not tokens) participation, inclusion and representation.

Sadly, women participating in the peace process often face risks and threats to their own safety and security, including gender-based violence and abuse. The Protection Framework for Women Peacebuilders, developed by the International Network for Civil Action (ICAN), contains guidance on how to provide much-needed protection. This framework was developed through dialogue with women peacebuilders about women’s experiences and needs. By supporting and following these guidelines, we can help protect women peacebuilders so that they can continue their work without intimidation or violence. Through their safe and active participation, we can lay the groundwork for a more sustainable peace.

In conclusion, I would like to emphasize once again the importance of political will. In many cases, we have the tools we need to build sustainable peace. What we need is a political will to strengthen and critically use these tools.

Thank you moderator.

