Naomi Osaka advances to US Open after opponent withdraws; Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep among the winners of Round 2





NEW YORK – Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday after her second-round opponent, Olga Danilovic retired, while Simona Halep is in the third round for the first time since 2016 .

Danilovic, a No.145-ranked qualifier, wrote on social media that she had “a viral illness unrelated to Covid.”

Osaka has won the US Open title twice, in 2018 and 2020. She is aiming for her fifth major title in New York and will then face the winner of Wednesday’s game Leylah Fernandez-Kaia Kanepi for a place in the fourth round.

12th seed Halep took a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kristina Kucova. Halep won two Grand Slam titles but struggled at the US Open. She lost in the first round in back-to-back appearances in 2017 and 2018 and hadn’t made it past the second round since reaching the quarter-finals in 2016.

The tournament could be filled with changes and delays on Wednesday as heavy rains, occasional thunderstorms and the potential for flooding are expected. Only two courts, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium, have roofs. Play began on the outdoor courts on Wednesday after they were dried out after the morning rain before being suspended again.

Among the winners on Wednesday were Garbine Muguruza and Ons Jabeur, who both reached the third round with quick wins.

The ninth seed Muguruza, two-time Grand Slam champion, has beaten Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-2 and could face No.18 seed Victoria Azarenka, who reached her third US Open final of the year last. 20th seed Jabeur defeated Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-1 in 53 minutes.

No.5 Elina Svitolina beat Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 7-5, and No.15 Elise Mertens beat Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-2, 6-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

