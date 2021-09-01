Who is eligible for a third Covid jab in the UK? | covid





A third coronavirus vaccine is being offered in the UK as part of an effort to improve protection against the disease to 500,000 people with severely weakened immune systems.

So what’s the advice, who is eligible, and where are the plans for the Fall Booster Program?

Any new advice on vaccines?

The Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), an independent government vaccine advisory body, has recommended a third dose of coronavirus vaccine for people with severely weakened immune systems. The Commission estimates that between 400,000 and 500,000 patients 12 years of age and older in the UK are eligible.

is it a booster?

JCVI stresses that this is not a booster jab, but that less than 1% of the UK population should receive a third dose as part of their primary vaccination schedule. The committee is discussing whether to promote the fall booster program as a separate issue.

In June, advisors issued interim advice urging the NHS to prepare a second-phase booster program, starting as early as September, with a final decision expected in the summer. The committee said it will soon have more data to make its recommendations, but no decision has been made so far.

What motivated you to offer new advice?

Recommendations for a third dose follow several studies of the effectiveness of a standard two-dose dose in people with a severely weakened immune system, either with a medical condition such as HIV or leukemia, or with a therapy that intentionally suppresses immunity, such as medications administered. To prevent people from rejecting transplanted organs.

A recent octave study led by the University of Glasgow found that around 40% of people with weakened immune systems have a poor immune response to the Covid vaccine, raising concerns that many may be vulnerable to serious illness even after a second dose.

How does the third dose help?

A small number of studies have shown that a third dose of the Covid vaccine may help improve protection in people with suppressed immune systems.

Following the advice of JCVI, a third dose will be administered in the UK at a time determined by the patient’s GP or consultant to maximize the patient’s chance of obtaining a good immune response. This can be as simple as administering before a person after they have received chemotherapy that suppresses the immune system.

Which vaccine will you use?

Most of the data used to inform JCVI’s decision comes from studies on mRNA vaccines, namely Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs. All of them have been shown to produce strong immune responses in healthy people and have an excellent safety record.

With this in mind, JCVI recommends that eligible patients aged 12-17 years receive Pfizer vaccine as their third dose, and those 18 years and older receive the same or NIH/Moderna vaccine.

Who is eligible?

JCVI has compiled a comprehensive list of patients who may be eligible for benefits. Among them are people over the age of 12 with leukemia, aggressive lymphoma, and immunosuppression due to HIV/AIDS. People who have recently had a stem cell transplant, who have recently received or received immunosuppressive therapy, or who are taking high-dose steroids.

Where does this take the fall booster program?

JCVI has not yet reached a final decision on the UK booster program. Several studies have shown a decrease in antibody levels over the months following vaccination, but this is to be expected and other parts of the immune system, such as T cells and memory B cells, may still provide a good defense.

Scientists are closely watching whether the decline in antibody levels leads to more serious illness in those vaccinated earlier this year. A major concern is the need for vaccine doses for additional programs to prevent further deaths in other countries that have not yet vaccinated the most vulnerable countries.

