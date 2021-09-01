U.S. Identifies 12th Tesla-Assisted Systems Car Crash Involving Emergency Vehicle





A Tesla logo on a Model S is pictured inside a Tesla dealership in New York, the United States, April 29, 2016. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1 (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety regulators on Wednesday said they had identified a 12th accident involving Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) vehicles that used advanced driver assistance systems in incidents involving car drivers. emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on August 16 that it had initiated a formal safety investigation into the Tesla Driver Assistance System autopilot after 11 crashes.

The 12th was held in Orlando on Saturday, NHTSA said. The agency sent Tesla an 11-page letter with questions, dated Tuesday, as part of its investigation.

Tesla’s autopilot handles certain driving tasks and allows drivers to keep their hands on the wheel for long periods of time. Tesla says autopilot allows vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake automatically in their lane.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Saturday that a soldier from Florida who had stopped to assist a disabled motorist on a highway was struck by a Tesla.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Tesla Model on autopilot struck the patrol car. “The soldier was outside the car and extremely lucky he was not hit,” the agency said in a tweet.

NHTSA said earlier it reported 17 injuries and one fatality in the 11 crashes, including the December 2019 crash of a Tesla Model 3 which left one dead after the vehicle collided with a fire engine parked in Indiana.

Tesla introduced an option in July allowing certain customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed “Full Self-Driving Capability”. Tesla says the current features “don’t make the vehicle self-sufficient.”

Among the questions NHTSA wants Tesla to answer are the “date and mileage at which ‘Full Self Driving’ (FSD) was enabled” for all vehicles as well as all consumer complaints, the reports said. fieldwork, accident reports and prosecutions.

NHTSA also wants Tesla to explain its “methods and technologies used to prevent use of the system outside” the realm of operational design.

NHTSA also asked Tesla to explain “the tests and validation required before the release of the system in question or a field update of the system in question, including the hardware and software components of those systems.”

The NHTSA also asked Tesla to disclose any modifications or changes that “may be incorporated into vehicle production or imposed on vehicles submitted to the field within the next 120 days.”

Tesla is due to answer NHTSA questions by October 22, he said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; edited by John Stonestreet and Barbara Lewis

