JCVI Announces Advice on Third Vaccination for Severe Immunosuppressants





This third dose should be given to people 12 years of age or older who have had severe immunosuppression at the time of the first or second dose, including patients with leukemia, advanced HIV, and recent organ transplantation. These people may not have a complete response to vaccination and may therefore be less protected than the larger population.

This offer is separate from potential booster programs. The Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) is still considering the potential benefits of additional vaccines for the rest of the population and awaits further evidence to inform this decision.

Immunosuppression varies widely in severity and duration. Some studies have found that many immunosuppressed people have lower antibody levels after being vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Preliminary data from the OCTAVE trial showed that almost all immunosuppressed individuals had an immune response after two doses, as indicated by antibodies or T cells. However, about 40% of people had low antibody levels. Antibodies are only part of a person’s immune response, so it’s not clear how much this might affect protection against COVID-19.

People with severe immunosuppression are more likely to develop severe illness if they become infected with COVID-19.

Research is ongoing to see how effective the third dose is for immunosuppressed people, but it is unlikely to cause harm. Therefore, JCVI believes that a third dose can be safely delivered as it may increase the protective effect.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chairman of JCVI’s COVID-19 Immunizations, said:

We want people with severely suppressed immune systems to have the best chance of being protected from COVID-19 through vaccination. Therefore, a third dose of the vaccine is recommended following the initial two doses, in the hope of reducing the risk of serious consequences such as hospitalization and death.

JCVI recommends administering the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the third dose for adults 18 years of age and older. mRNA vaccine. For 12-17 years of age, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is preferred.

The timing of the third dose must be determined by the physician. As a general guideline, the third dose should usually be given at least 8 weeks after the second dose, but if possible, the timing of vaccination can be adjusted to minimize immunosuppression.

This can create a better immune response. For example, it is recommended to get the vaccine before receiving chemotherapy and not during treatment.

People with less severe immunosuppression are not included in this advice but may receive additional doses as part of a potential booster program until further advice from JCVI.

For the booster program, it is expected that even severely immunosuppressed patients will be given booster doses at appropriate intervals after the third dose.

The third primary dose is an additional supplemental dose for those who may not have produced a full immune response to the first two doses. In contrast, booster doses are inoculated later to prolong the protection period in the primary course of vaccination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/jcvi-issues-advice-on-third-dose-vaccination-for-severely-immunosuppressed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos