Ramstein Air Base: Kabul airlift completed, but US operation to remove 14,000 from German base far from over





Ramstein is one of the largest US air bases outside of the United States and has become a crucial hub for the evacuation of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power. Since August 20, around 106 planes have landed there – mostly C-17s, their holds filled with hundreds of evacuees at a time. The air base was ready with tents to house 10,000 people, but they quickly filled up.

“We were at the maximum and the flow continued. I had to close part of the base for Afghan evacuees, ”Olson explains. “Because you can’t put them in the elements. It’s 50 degrees [Fahrenheit] outside and it’s raining. I can’t put people in there. Especially the children. So that was one of the things that comes in and goes out. We were bringing them in faster than we could get them out. And it’s hard. “

Ramstein is also where 20 wounded U.S. servicemen and 10 wounded Afghans were airlifted after a deadly terror attack outside Kabul airport last week, before being taken to a medical facility in five minutes from the base.

Andrew Landers, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), told reporters on Tuesday that they suffered a wide variety of blast-related injuries, including blast injuries, but also a number of gunshot wounds. Some of the injured required medical intervention on board and mid-flight C-17 flights that evacuated them from Kabul.

The 20 American servicemen have now all been airlifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the United States. All were stable and aware, most spoke and were in a relatively good mood, according to Landers.

Away from the military, a total of 12 babies have now been born to Afghan families evacuated to LRMC.

The last evacuation plane may have taken off from Kabul, but Ramstein Air Base still has a sprawling city that stretches its entire flight line. The women and children sleep in cribs inside the cavernous hangars of the air base while the men sleep 40 in a tent. Hot meals are distributed three times a day in insulated boxes. Portable toilets and washing stations provide only the most basic sanitation.

Beyond providing basic shelter, Olson faces new issues all the time. What to do, for example, with all the children. With so many families, the base now has more than 6,000 children.

The US State Department has also identified dozens of unaccompanied minors – some separated from their parents and families in the chaos of the evacuation. Olson took CNN to one of the base’s few grassy spots to see the “Kinder Pod,” complete with soccer balls and a playground.

“One of our biggest issues has been baby wipes and formula,” he said, adding that flight crews have reported running out of diapers on evacuation flights to the air base. by Ramstein. “Who would have thought that?”

The hardest part for most evacuees is the expectation, uncertainty, and inability to communicate with family members at home.

Donia Laali is one of those waiting. She made her way to Kabul airport and brought her family to safety, including seven women.

“We just decided to give it a try, my family tried it. Because we are all women. There are no men with us. My two brothers are still in the United States. So we will try them. achieve, ”Laali told CNN.

Sitting with other women just outside an aircraft hangar with a sea of ​​military beds inside, Laali says her family’s seven were spread across three different sections of the camp, unable to communicate between them.

“Sometimes it’s not so fair to us,” said Laali, describing her frustration with the conditions in the camp. “But when I realize I’m safe here from the Taliban it’s okay. When I feel safe here it means everything to me.”

The aim was to have the evacuees transferred within 48 hours and, according to the US agreement with Germany, the evacuees cannot stay beyond 10 days.

However, checking and processing evacuees is taking longer than expected.

On Saturday, Elizabeth Horst, U.S. Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy and Senior Interagency Civilian Coordinator, appealed for patience.

“We are doing our best to help the people who have worked with us in Afghanistan. We are using everything in our power,” she said at a press briefing. “We have a personal and professional interest [in] make sure the Afghans who arrive, get medical treatment, and get to the United States where they can start from scratch. And become Americans if they want to too. ”

Ramstein’s huge Hangar 5 has been transformed into a makeshift international terminal, complete with security checks and check-in. Evacuees are guided by a combination of military and consular officers.

Passengers are given yellow bracelets at check-in and then have their luggage weighed. Entire lives, wrapped in backpacks, fabric bundles or fragile plastic bags, are carefully weighed on a scale and labeled. A group of volunteers give the children colorful backpacks filled with toys and coloring books for the flight.

Even here, as evacuees wait to board their flights to the United States, there is a mix of emotions.

While awaiting registration, Asadullah Sadiqi, 25, showed us a bruise on his face, the remains of a black eye was given to him by Taliban soldiers at Kabul airport.

“The Taliban beat me,” Sadiqi told CNN, describing the scene at the airport. “Everyone was showing a US or UK passport. They didn’t care. They just beat people up.”

After more than two days of waiting in Ramstein, his family was finally allowed to leave.

“Everyone is happy,” he said, holding his nephew’s hand. “Because we’re finally going to see our family in Virginia.”

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Shabana Rangin was sitting on the floor with her husband Abdul. In her arms, she held a tiny package: her 25-day-old baby boy.

“My siblings are over there in Afghanistan. That’s why I’m crying,” she told CNN as she waited to catch her flight. She lifted a blanket to show her son’s sleeping face. “I don’t want to think about that for him in the future, talk to him. It’s not a good memory, not a happy memory.”

Even for those who board their flights, there are still delays. Last week, CNN met Mohammad Nirwaz Maiwand, 32, who showed us a carefully sealed plastic bag bearing his US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) ID card, which he had worked for in Afghanistan.

Although he has an approved special immigrant visa, he waited over five days to catch a flight to the United States, before being transferred to another tent camp to stay overnight for further examination. .

“All I can say is the handling of all of this is very basic and very weak,” he told CNN in a text message after landing at Dulles Airport.

At Ramstein Air Force Base, Olson is also clearly frustrated with the slow entry of his new “family”.

“Think of our parents and grandparents who got on a boat and went to America. All the things they sacrificed. We forgot in many ways,” he says. “We also forget the sacrifices of the past 20 years that the military has endured for much of the freedom of these new Afghan-Americans.”

Before leaving, Olson drives CNN to donation stations where an army of civilian volunteers sort through a mountain of shoes, jackets and blankets donated by the wider community. There are so many that the base struggled to store everything.

Despite the long waits, the enclosures fenced in, he sees an attempt by the entire airbase community to reach out and comfort the new arrivals after so much grief and loss.

“For me, the amazing story is this wave of support. It’s about people who want to do the right thing,” says Olson.

