Once Scotland is separated, the Department of Defense can move British nuclear submarines abroad.

The British had a secret contingency plan to move the Trident nuclear submarine base from Scotland to the United States or France if Scotland became independent.

Another option under consideration is for the UK to seek long-term leases for the Royal Navy’s nuclear base at its current locations in Faslane and Coulport on Scotland’s west coast. People described the plan as this would create British territory within the newly separated borders of Scotland.

The British government is fiercely opposed to Scotland’s independence, but Whitehall is concerned about a potential dissolution of the Union. The ruling Scottish National Party came to power in May and promised to ban all nuclear weapons in independent Scotland.

Several senior officials told the Financial Times that the contingency plan for the submarine movement underscored the difficult choices ministers would have to make over the UK’s nuclear program following a potential departure from Scotland.

A high-ranking government official disputed the timing, but said the training had only recently begun, and that people had briefed on the plan.

The training concluded that the Trident program would have three options after the formation of an anti-nuclear independent Scottish state. The first is to relocate the base to another part of the British archipelago, and the Royal Navy’s Devonport base is cited as the most likely location to replace Faslane.

An analysis by the Royal United Services Institute think tank, written just before the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, estimates the cost of relocation to be between £3 billion and £4 billion.

HMS Vengeance from Devonport Port, Plymouth © Ben Birchall/PA

A second option would be to move the UK’s nuclear base to an allies like the US, one defense expert citing the US Navy’s Atlantic Trident submarine base in Kings Bay, Georgia. Officials also considered moving the British submarine base to the Isle of Longe in Brittany, France.

According to officials, moving the base to the US is the preferred option for the UK Treasury as it requires minimal capital investment. However, deploying the Trident outside the UK could be politically difficult as it could be viewed as a threat to national defense sovereignty.

A third option is to negotiate new British overseas territories within the independent Scottish provinces that will include the Faslane and Coulport bases, which one insider calls “nuclear Gibraltar”.

Following Scotland’s negotiations to leave Britain, Whitehall will hope to lease the land for “decades”, officials said.

The Ministry of Defense said it “has no plans” to move its nuclear deterrent away from Scotland, citing its contribution to the security and economy of communities across Scotland and the UK.

“The UK is strongly committed to maintaining a reliable and independent nuclear deterrent at the Clyde HM Naval Base, which exists to deter the most extreme threats to Britain and its NATO allies,” the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Defense declined to comment on contingency plans for the Scottish departure.

When asked about Britain’s contingency plans, the Scottish government said it was steadfastly opposed to the possession, threat and use of nuclear weapons and said it “committed to a safe and complete withdrawal of Trident from Scotland”.

Tom Plant, Rusi’s director of proliferation and nuclear policy, described such contingency plans as “smart”, but said all options had “major shortcomings.” Relocating bases to other countries, such as the United States, will also have operational implications.

“If you share the infrastructure, [with the US] Then there will be junctions with the timing of US submarine patrols. “If the ship is at sea, it will still be as independent as it is now. But once tied together, they will no longer be independent.”

The “nuclear Gibraltar” option, where the base remains in independent Scotland, but leased back by the UK, is preferred by some in Whitehall as the most realistic as it does not require immediate changes to the Trident program after Scottish independence.

However, negotiations to maintain the base long after independence will likely face strong opposition from the SNP, which has made nuclear disarmament one of its core policies for decades.

SNP President and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (center) speaks at a rally against the renewal of the Trident nuclear deterrent in London, 2016 © Niklas Helle’n/AFP/Getty Images

Prior to the 2014 referendum, the SNP said that independent Scotland would prioritize the fastest and safest possible elimination of nuclear weapons. “This is to eliminate the Trident within the first term of the Scottish Parliament after independence,” he said.

Experts have suggested that the timeline could be relaxed as part of a broader discussion between independent Scotland and the UK on issues such as monetary agreements, responsibility for national debt, and management of the new border between England and Scotland.

However, a long-term or out-of-region compromise for the Trident goes against the basic principles of Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who was involved in the nuclear disarmament campaign as a teenager, even before joining the SNP.

Sturgeon said in 2019: “Like many other Scottish people, I’ve always been appalled by the fact that Britain’s nuclear weapons are hidden in my backyard.

