Keir Starmer urges the formation of a political cabinet with other British Labor leaders | labor





According to a report by PR experts, Keir Starmer should invite Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Wales’ first Minister Mark Drakeford to join a powerful new political cabinet that will allow Labor to shape policy and deliver its message to the voters. say do.

Fit for the future, published by a powerful 1,200-strong network called Labor in Communications, urges Starmer to reduce his shadow cabinet and give more important roles to respected Labor leaders across the UK.

Experts also urge Starmer to avoid many detailed policies in favor of a more concise proposal that could ultimately appear on a 1997-style pledge card.

Labor should reorganize the Shadow Cabinet and communicate through fewer member groups to improve awareness and awareness among the public of Labour’s Shadow Cabinet, the report says. .

The report added that the group will operate effectively as a political cabinet and, as the Labor Party’s full spokesperson, will have sole responsibility for formulating, developing and communicating the Labor Party message to the public.

Invites powerful figures from across the labor movement, such as Mark Drakeford, Andy Burnham, Sadiq Khan, Tracy Brabin, and Steve Rotheram, to a political cabinet and give them the opportunity to influence the party’s national strategy and decision-making.

Labors shadow cabinets currently have 34 members, including Starmer. Although the Shadow Cabinet is officially designated by Labor regulations, leaders have often been advised by small groups.

At the height of the Covid-19 crisis, Starmer relied on regular meetings of an internal group including dignitaries like Rachel Reeves and Nick Thomas-Symonds to make key decisions. It performs routine tasks to provide these intensive inputs.

Burnham was re-elected as mayor of Manchester Metro in May with 67% of the vote. He became a prominent critic of the government’s Covid policy at a critical moment during the pandemic, when many parts of northwest England faced strict lockdown restrictions.

He has not ruled out a return to Westminster, and some Labor lawmakers believe he could be a future leadership candidate.

As Starmers’ first face-to-face address approaches later this month, Labor in Communications is urging Labor leaders not to be tempted to set long lists of detailed policies or comprehensive political visions.

Too often politicians feel that they should present a vision that George HW Bush disparages. A West Wing-style speech that presents the key beliefs of a political leader who can touch the hearts of voters. Instead, what Keir Starmer should do is focus on answering simple questions. Why are you getting into politics and what are you setting yourself up to achieve? they say

In the foreword to the report, former Labor leader Neil Kinnock said: This is not the first time. We need to rebuild and modernize our methods, restore the relevance of our message, show our deep commitment to our country and community, and provide real answers. It responds to the needs of the British people.

Tony Blairs Labor Party fought the 1997 general election with the help of a five-item pledge card that included a reduction in class sizes for ages 5 to 7 and a reduction in the NHS waiting list by treating 100,000 additional patients.

The report suggests that Labor should strive to make a similarly bold proposal in the next general election, which could take place as early as 2023, and focus on developing a unified narrative that describes its approach.

Labor in Communications brings together experts in internal politics as well as charitable organizations and labor support communications experts from the private sector.

