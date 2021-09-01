US Secret Service rules out lab leak theory





Share on PinterestThe United States intelligence community concludes that the laboratory leak theory on the origins of COVID-19 is unlikely. HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty Images SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was not developed as a biological weapon, a United States Intelligence Community report concludes. An unclassified summary of the report reveals that most intelligence agencies also believe the virus was not genetically modified. However, an agency believes it is likely that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a lab that handled coronaviruses. But, according to four elements of the intelligence community and the National Intelligence Council, natural exposure to an animal carrying the virus was the most likely cause of the epidemic. President Joe Biden accuses China of withholding crucial information that could help reveal the origins of the pandemic and prevent future pandemics.

The U.S. intelligence community has given credit to the idea once rejected as a conspiracy theory that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 arose from an incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. .

The epidemic that began in the city of Wuhan in December 2019 has killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide.

Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment.

An unclassified summary of an intelligence community report was released last week.

It reveals that a member of the community assesses with moderate confidence that the first infection was most likely the result of an incident associated with the laboratory, likely involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Institute of Virology. from Wuhan.

However, the report shows that due to a lack of clinical and epidemiological data on the first cases of COVID-19, US intelligence agencies remain divided over the origins of the virus.

According to the summary, the National Intelligence Council and four elements of the intelligence community assessed with low confidence that the first infection resulted from natural exposure to an animal carrying the virus.

The report is clear on one point, however: that SARS-CoV-2 was not developed as a biological weapon.

Most agencies believe with low confidence that the virus was also not the result of genetic engineering. However, two agencies consider that there is insufficient evidence in both cases.

The summary concludes:

China’s cooperation would most likely be required to arrive at a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19. Beijing, however, continues to hamper the global investigation, resist information sharing and blame other countries, including the United States.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said Chinese government officials have denied international investigators and the global public health community access to critical information about the origins of the pandemic.

To date, the [Peoples Republic of China] continues to reject calls for transparency and [to] withhold information, even as the death toll from this pandemic continues to increase, the statement said.

However, responding on Twitter to the intelligence report, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang said:

The United States has ordered its intelligence operatives instead of virologists to trace the origins of COVID-19, but still has found nothing. It is time for them to stop the unwarranted and repetitive accusations against China.

Regardless of the political controversy, there remain two major alternative theories of how the pandemic started: the spillover theory and the laboratory leak theory.

Experts have found viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 in horseshoe bats and pangolins.

However, genetic sequencing research suggests that the lineage of viruses that gave rise to SARS-CoV-2 has been circulating in bats for decades.

Another study found that the genetic adaptations that allowed the virus to pass from bats to humans happened many years ago.

As a result, the researchers concluded that his transition to humans was relatively easy.

Most virologists assume there was an intermediate host between bats and humans, but investigators have yet to determine its identity.

In March 2020, a correspondence article in Nature Medicine comparing coronavirus genomes in a wide range of animal species concluded that SARS-CoV-2 is not a lab construct or a purposefully engineered virus.

However, analysis could not determine the identity of a possible intermediate host.

Many assume the culprit was a pangolin, an animal that may or may not have been on sale at the Huanan Wet Market, where the virus could have caused infection in the first human host.

But a co-author of the study, Professor Edward Holmes of the University of Sydney in Australia, pointed out on Twitter that the research had not detected SARS-CoV-2 in pangolins, only a relative of the virus. .

He said the identity of the intermediate host was still uncertain.

According to an analysis in The Lancet, 27 of the first 41 COVID-19 patients were directly exposed to the market. But the first known individual with the disease, detected on December 1, 2019, had not been released to the market.

An anonymous source told CNN that the intelligence community, as part of its investigation, sifted through a mine of genetic sequences of viruses linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Gene sequencing machines upload large amounts of data to cloud storage sites, which researchers can then access and analyze remotely.

Robert Garry, a virologist at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, told Nature that the intelligence report’s failure to draw firm conclusions about the origins of the virus suggests they made a blank.

He says this suggests they haven’t found a genetic sequence for SARS-CoV-2 in the part of the treasure that preceded the outbreak.

Additionally, he says their inconclusive report also implies that they didn’t find a very similar footage. If they had, it would suggest that the lab researchers altered the sequence of an existing virus to create SARS-CoV-2.

For live updates on the latest developments regarding the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/covid-19-us-intelligence-rules-out-biological-weapon-origin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos