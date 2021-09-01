US coordination with Taliban on strikes “possible”, senior general says





WASHINGTON Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Wednesday that the United States may seek to coordinate with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against militants Islamic State or others.

Milley did not give details and her comment did not appear to suggest any immediate plans to work with the Taliban.

US military commanders have coordinated daily with Taliban commanders outside Kabul airport for the past three weeks to facilitate the evacuation of more than 124,000 people. But that was a matter of convenience for both parties and not necessarily a sign that they will continue, or even want, a regular relationship in the future.

The US military ousted the Taliban from power in the fall of 2001 and fought them for the next 19 years.

The extent and nature of a US-Taliban relationship, now that the war is over, is one of the key issues to be addressed. The US diplomatic presence in Kabul has been moved to Doha, Qatar. President Biden has repeatedly noted recently that the Taliban are avowed enemies of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, suggesting a shared interest with the United States.

During a Pentagon press conference with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Milley called the Taliban ruthless, adding: It remains to be seen whether or not they change. He suggested that the recent cooperation agreement with the Taliban at Kabul airport was not necessarily a model for the future.

In wartime, you do what you must to reduce the risk to the mission and the force, not what you necessarily want to do, Milley said.

Biden vowed to continue targeting the ISIS group in Afghanistan in response to last week’s ISIS suicide bombing at the gate of Kabul airport that killed dozens of Afghans and 13 US servicemen . On Saturday, the US military carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan which it said killed two IS planners. On Tuesday, Biden said: To ISIS-K: We’re not done with you yet, referring to the IS group.

It will be more difficult to target militants of the Islamic State or other extremist groups, like al-Qaida, without American military forces on the ground and without friendly government forces with which to share intelligence on extremist networks. But the Biden administration says it can contain these groups by monitoring and potentially striking with assets based elsewhere in the region.

Although the Taliban oppose ISIS, it is far from clear that they will be inclined to work with the US military or the Central Intelligence Agency now that they have regained power in Kabul. Milley has recent experience with Taliban leadership; twice last year, most recently in December, he met them face to face in an attempt to slow down their attacks on the US-backed Afghan government, which collapsed in mid-August, triggering the frenzied evacuation led by the United States.

Austin seemed at least as skeptical as Milley as to the possibility that the coordination of the past few days at Kabul airport would suggest a future relationship with the Taliban.

I wouldn’t make any logical leaps to bigger issues, Austin said.

Austin and Milley both commanded troops in Afghanistan during the 20 Years War, and their comments at Wednesday’s press conference mostly focused on tributes to those who served in Afghanistan, including those who died or have been hurt. They also thanked everyone who contributed to the final airlift, which Austin called the largest evacuation of civilians in American history.

Milley and Austin urged veterans to view their service as useful and appreciated by the American public, while acknowledging that memories can be painful.

The war is hard. It’s vicious. It’s brutal. It’s ruthless, said Milley. “Yes, we all have pain and anger. When you see what has happened over the past 20 years and over the past 20 days, it creates pain and anger.

With the U.S. involvement in the war over and all U.S. military out of the country, Biden grapples with the prospects of a new relationship with the Taliban. He instructed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to coordinate with international partners to force the Taliban to honor their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who wish to leave in the days to come.

Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of the United States Central Command, described the United States’ relationship with the Taliban during the evacuation as very pragmatic and very pragmatic, saying they had helped secure the airport. But other reports from people in Afghanistan have described shootings, violence and Taliban maneuvering to keep desperate Afghans out of the gates.

Biden in a speech to the nation on Tuesday defended his decision to end the United States’ longest war and withdraw all American troops before the August 31 deadline.

I wasn’t going to prolong this war forever, Biden said from the White House. “And I wasn’t going to extend an outing forever.

Biden has come under heavy criticism, especially from Republicans, for his handling of the evacuation. But he said it was inevitable that the final start of two decades of war, first negotiated with the Taliban on May 1 by former President Donald Trump, would have been difficult, possibly with violence no matter what. when it was planned and carried out.

To those who ask for a third decade of war in Afghanistan, I ask: what is the vital national interest? Biden said. He added, “I just don’t believe America’s safety and security is improved by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars in Afghanistan.

Associated Press editors Aamer Madhani and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Invalid username / password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.

” Previous

Republican House leader threatens telecom companies that comply with January 6 committee’s request

Next ”

Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement. This iframe contains the logic required to handle Gravity forms powered by Ajax.

Related stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/09/01/u-s-coordination-with-taliban-on-strikes-possible-top-general-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos