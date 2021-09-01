British Brand Hasn’t Signed Agreement on Safety of Garment Workers in Bangladesh | retail





Brands including Primark, Next and JD Sports have yet to sign new contracts designed to protect garment workers in Bangladesh.

Nearly 80 companies, including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Asos, H&M, Zaras owners Inditex and New Look, backed the legally binding deal, which killed more than 200 after the Rana Plaza plant collapsed in 2013. It replaces contracts signed by more than one international fashion company. More than 1,100 people.

Primark, who paid millions of pounds to victims of Rana Plaza, where one of its suppliers is based, said he was willing to sign and is reviewing legal documents. He added that he is pleased that negotiations for a new agreement are now over.

According to the original agreement, the agreement on fire and building safety in Bangladesh, brands and factories faced legal action due to lack of health and safety standards or failure to address issues within the agreed timeframe. Since 2013, more than 38,000 inspections have been performed and around 200 factories have terminated their contracts due to poor safety standards.

The deal, which was reached with international apparel unions UNI Global and IndustriALL, expired on Tuesday.

Some UK brands have only signed a new deal in the last 24 hours, an international treaty for the health and safety of the apparel and textile industry. Negotiations with union leaders who expressed concern that legally binding elements were under threat and that improvements in conditions, wages and safety made since 2013 could be undermined have been long haul. Some brands have also put on hold due to union demands to extend their contracts beyond Bangladesh to other countries.

Christy Hoffman, Secretary General of UNI Global Union said: By signing an international agreement, brands and retailers agree to strengthen their commitment to factory safety in Bangladesh and also establish a much-needed enforceable and transparent health and safety program in at least one other apparel producing country.

We are delighted that many global retailers and brands have signed international agreements that are taking responsibility for the safety of garment workers in their supply chains. We look forward to welcoming more signatories to the international agreement as soon as possible.

The new contract, administered by the Ready-Made Garments Sustainability Council (RSC), is in effect until October 2023. Expect more brands to sign up in the coming weeks and months.

Signing companies are committed to making the same commitments beyond fire and building safety, to the general health and safety of workers, to human rights due diligence along the supply chain, and at least to garment workers in one other country.

The signatories agreed to meet within six months to discuss which countries aim to change within two years.

NeXT and JD Sports did not respond to requests for comment until the time of publication.

