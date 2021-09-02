Senior US general says he shares ‘pain and anger’ over Afghanistan withdrawal





United States President General Mark Milley discusses the end of the military mission in Afghanistan during a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, United States, September 1, 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept.1 (Reuters) – The senior US general said on Wednesday he shared the “pain and anger” and mixed emotions of many servicemen after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, which included a life-saving evacuation effort. of 13 soldiers.

Nearly 2,500 Americans have been killed in America’s longest war, including 13 servicemen in a suicide bombing by Islamic State last week outside Kabul airport. Many of them were just babies when the attacks of September 11, 2001, sparked conflict almost 20 years ago.

The Taliban, whom America toppled from power at the start of the war and fought for two decades, took control of the country last month after the collapse of the US-trained Afghan army.

“My pain and my anger comes from the same grieving families, the same soldiers who were in the field,” said Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Mark Milley. to reporters for the first time since The US military completed its withdrawal on Monday.

Milley made her comments at a press conference that was more gloomy than festive. In her opening remarks, Milley noted, “There is no word that I or the secretary (of defense) or the president or anyone else will ever say to bring back the dead.

In addition to the 13 soldiers killed Thursday, more than a dozen were injured and medically evacuated from Kabul.

“These are tough things,” Milley said. “War is tough. It’s vicious. It’s brutal. It’s ruthless.”

Milley added that he was a professional soldier and that he would “contain” his pain and anger.

Some active duty soldiers and veterans have questioned the value of their time in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed the importance of respecting all perspectives, honoring the service of generations of veterans.

“I will always be proud of the part we played in this war. But we should not expect Afghan veterans to agree more than any other group of Americans,” Austin told reporters during the event. the same press conference.

“I have heard strong opinions from many sides over the past few days, and this is vital. This is democracy. This is America.”

In images painful for the military, the Taliban have posed in recent days at military bases built by the US-led military coalition, which were handed over to Afghan forces which collapsed even before the US military did. ‘was able to complete its withdrawal. .

Many soldiers and veterans are also disturbed by the thousands of at-risk Afghans who have been left behind, including some who have worked as interpreters for the military.

Over the years, 800,000 Americans have deployed to Afghanistan as the mission has shifted from punishing the Taliban for harboring al Qaeda to a large and ambitious nation-building exercise.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, up to 20% of veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq show symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which can include irritability or outbursts of anger.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; edited by Jonathan Oatis

