Cambrian Mountains Lamb: Protection of Geographical Indication (PGI)





The Secretary of State has decided to register the Cambrian Mountains Lamb as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) in the UK Register of Geographical Indications (GI).

Approved product specifications for the Cambrian Mountains Lamb are attached to this Notice of Determination.

Legal basis for decision

The Secretary of State has been satisfied that the application meets the requirements of the UK GI Protected Food Name System under Article 49 of Regulation 1151/2012 (as amended).

The Secretary of State has published a single document and product specification for the Cambrian Mountains Lamb. Anyone with a legitimate interest has had the opportunity to challenge the Secretary of State to object to the registration of the Cambrian Mountains Lamb as a PGI.

The Secretary of State was not notified of the objection.

Because a notice of objection was not filed with the Secretary of State under section 51 of Rule 1151/2012, the Secretary of State decided to register the name Cambrian Mountains Lamb under section 52(2) of Rule 1151/2012 as: PGI. The Secretary of State enters the name in the registry maintained pursuant to Article 11 of Regulation 1151/2012.

Pursuant to Article 14(1) of Regulation (EU) No 668/2014 of the Commission providing for the application of Regulation (EU) No 1151/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Quality Planning for Agricultural Products and Food, the State The Minister will enter the name in the register on September 21, 2021. This is the 20th day after the notice of decision is posted.

By entering your name in the register, you are entitled to the protection provided for in Article 13 of Regulation 1151/2012. This protection takes effect as soon as the product name is added to the register.

Appeal of decision

If you do not agree with this decision, you must appeal to the Court of First Class by midnight on September 29, 2021.

A successful appeal could mean that the Secretary of State has decided to remove the Cambrian Mountains Lamb from its registration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/cambrian-mountains-lamb-protected-geographical-indication-pgi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos