Fallen US Marine was “100% Mexican” and loved America, says mom





Cpl. Humberto Snchez claimed his Latino identity with his own body: he had the Mexican flag tattooed on his chest and the words Made in Mexico on his ribs, according to his mother.

The young Marine, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was one of 13 servicemen killed last Thursday along with more than 100 Afghans in the terror attack outside Kabul airport.

My son was 100% Mexican, but he loved his country, the United States, Coral Briseo told Noticias Telemundo. He was proud to be American but, at the same time, he was proud to be Mexican, he was proud of his roots. she said.

Snchez provided security for the US Embassy in Afghanistan and was tasked with overseeing the evacuation at the airport. He was one of six Latino servicemen killed in the attack.

President Joe Biden met with the families of the fallen soldiers when they received their remains at Dover Air Base, just hours before the last military plane left the country, ending 20 years of war, the longer than the United States has ever fought.

Briseo said when Biden asked her what she needed him to do for her, she categorically replied: Bring all the soldiers back, because I don’t want anyone else to go through what I’m going through. right now. ”

Briseo last spoke to his son a few days before the attack. “He said to me, Mami I’m fine, I’m tired, I feel sick, I couldn’t eat, I didn’t sleep. They told us to sleep because we don’t know which one. hour we’ll bring them back. ‘”

“I told him to be aware, to be human, to never forget that there were good people in this place … that he had to do what he could to save the lives of these people. , and he told me he was doing his job, “she said.

Briseo said she was the one who encouraged him to join the military when he was in high school. “Do you want me to get killed?” Her son joked, she said. But a few days before he graduated from high school, he came over to his home and said he had enlisted.

“’I want you to be proud of me, I want to be someone in life,” said Briseo, his son told him.

And that’s exactly how she feels.

I am proud of the work he has done, proud to be his mother and to have raised a father, said Briseo.

Briseo said she would like her son to be remembered not only today or tomorrow, but in perpetuity as one of the last American soldiers to die in the country’s longest war.

A version of this story was first published in Noticias Telemundo.

Gabriela Martinez, Telemundo News

