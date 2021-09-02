Unvaccinated UK travelers will no longer have to quarantine on arrival.





Those who have not yet received a Covid jab will no longer need to be quarantined if traveling to Portugal.

The UK has eased travel restrictions so that unvaccinated British visitors can enter the country without quarantine if they test negative for PCR or rapid antigen.

Previously, visitors from the UK had to show that they were fully vaccinated with EU-approved vaccines such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna when they arrived on mainland Portugal, otherwise they had to quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier this week, the UK government’s COVID-19 travel list went into effect with a new green, amber and red list. You can read more about this here.

The changes mean you may have to meet different testing and containment requirements depending on where you’re headed for your next trip in the UK. The Welsh government may set its own rules, with some differences, but followed the UK in travel announcements.

Portugal is currently on the pumpkin list. This means that people who arrive in Wales from Portugal and have been fully vaccinated must:

Fill out the passenger locator form Must have proof of a negative coronavirus test done within 72 hours of departure (Children under 11 years are not required) Will be tested upon arrival on Day 2 (Not required for children under 5 years old) No quarantine required for 10 days

Travelers arriving from Portugal to Wales without being vaccinated must self-isolate for up to 10 days after arriving in Wales.

When traveling from the UK to Portugal, children are exempt from the Portuguese requirement and children under the age of 12 do not need to show proof of a negative test. All UK travelers must undergo lateral flow inspection within 48 hours of departure and PCR inspection must be completed within 72 hours. Travelers must also fill out a passenger locator card prior to departure.

Travelers traveling to the Azores or Madeira are required to present a negative PCR test or proof of vaccine to avoid a two-week quarantine, however, if they agree to a “preventive quarantine” (ages 12-24), they can take the free test upon arrival. There is. Time to wait for test results.

