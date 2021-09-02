



According to a new analysis, students suffered longer school closures in the UK than almost all other European countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Labor has accused education minister Gavin Williamson of numerous failures, saying that only Italy has had longer closures in continental Europe.

Schools and universities in the UK spent 44% of all school closures from January last year to July this year, according to party analysis from Oxford University’s Covid-19 Response Tracker.

Only Italy got worse with 48%, while Ireland came in 10th with 29%. The analysis did not take into account the expected duration of closure.

“The Conservatives’ failure to deal with the coronavirus crisis has kept children out of school for much longer than Europeans,” said Shadow Education Minister Kate Green.

As the new school year begins, Gavin Williamson is again burying his head in the sand, ignoring the advice of science experts and risking a chaotic atmosphere in schools if coronavirus rates rise.

Hundreds of thousands of students have returned to their classrooms this week to ease the safety measures that have been controlling coronavirus rates.

Schools and universities in the UK are no longer required to keep students in a grade group bubble to reduce mixing, face coverings are no longer recommended, and quarantine rules have been relaxed.

Principals’ unions have warned that this could lead to increased infections in school-age children.

Geoff Barton, secretary-general of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the government has not in any way met the necessary standards.

He said decision-making was too often prudent, guidelines were not clear, and he said he tended to double the number of flawed policy decisions before making a U-turn.

Paul Whiteman, Executive Director of the School Leaders Association NAHT, said:

The government last year decided to remove many of the mitigation measures that were in place in schools and did little to replace them with alternative safety measures.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education explained that the study is misleading because education is a mandated matter and the UK government is responsible for overseeing it in the UK.

They believe that education remains a national priority and the success of the vaccine program means schools and colleges will provide high-quality, face-to-face education to students this year with minimal disruption.”

