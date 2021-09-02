Rising sea levels threaten U.S. national security





Dozens of military installations are located on the American coast. Many are affected by rising sea levels.

Experts say the risk of climate change is increasing day by day and rising sea levels are now threatening coastal communities around the world. In the United States, many of these areas are home to critical military centers.

The VERIFY Deep-Dive team analyzed sea level rise and its impact on coastal communities, and traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to speak with those directly affected by coastal flooding. You can read this full report here.

THE QUESTION

Does rising sea level have an impact on national security?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, rising sea levels threaten national security.

WHAT WE FOUND

Data from NOAA and NASA, two agencies that monitor sea level, show that sea level is rising across the U.S. coastline, but more rapidly along the eastern coasts and the Gulf, where water goes up an inch every five to seven years.

Dozens of US military installations are located on the US coastline. Many are affected by the rising waters.

When sea level rise impacts this infrastructure, whether through flooding or storm surges, it impacts operations and preparedness, said John Conger, think tank director. on National Security Center for Climate and Security.

A 2019 Defense Ministry climate change report found that 53 military installations are already grappling with recurring flooding, and that number is growing. According to the report, some bases are facing a permanent inundation of property within a few decades.

If the base cannot do its job, then it threatens national security, Conger said.

Norfolk, Virginia is home to the world’s largest naval station, home to billions of dollars in assets. The city is already struggling with damaging flooding, and it will only get worse, with sea levels in Virginia set to rise nearly five feet by 2100.

This will increase up to a certain number of hours each day during which you will not be able to access the facility as the roads will be flooded, Conger said.

Flooding or damaging storms can damage infrastructure and delay training and exercises.

It has a ripple effect, said Ann Phillips, the governor’s special assistant for coastline adaptation and protection. This could have an impact on long-term readiness.

You could delay going to sea or being able to pilot a mission or do some sort of land training because of the weather, she said.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael hit Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, leaving behind billions of dollars in damage and a long recovery.

If another seizure were to occur at the same time you are hit by a storm, whether during the storm or as a result of it, your ability to respond becomes more difficult, Conger said.

The Department of Defense gives the military millions of dollars each year for resilience funding as part of their environmental protection and preparedness integration program.

Congress has asked each military base to do their own resilience assessment and develop a plan.

The most important thing they can do is identify what’s vulnerable and get a list of projects, Conger said.

Last fall, Naval Station Norfolk inaugurated a $ 43.6 million flood wall around its shipyard to protect facilities, infrastructure and equipment from surges and waves in the event of a severe storm .

Rising sea levels abroad also pose a threat to national security, experts say.

In some countries, rising sea levels could displace millions of people over the next few decades, potentially destabilizing governments and leading to more conflict for the United States or humanitarian needs.

Additionally, the melting Arctic creates a race for resources and a new ocean to patrol for US forces.

The Russians and Chinese are already moving forces there to control resources, Conger said.

