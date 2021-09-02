Why it’s time for the UK to start sharing vaccine doses





When Britain’s vaccination strategy began to prove successful earlier this year, calls for sharing excess COVID-19 vaccine with other countries began to emerge. But now, six months later, almost no vaccine has been sent abroad, despite the UK ordering over 500 million doses, far more than needed to completely prevent the population.

This is a riddle. The UK’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage has the highest in the world. Meanwhile, other countries are struggling with a vaccine shortage and are calling for help.

Aside from humanitarian concerns, the UK is not gaining an international advantage from a rapid vaccine launch. On the other hand, China and Russia are strengthening their overseas soft power through vaccine diplomacy. Some Western countries, including the United States, are now participating in this.

Meanwhile, the UK has not pursued any meaningful pandemic mitigation policy abroad. Support for Covax, a global vaccine-sharing program, was made with words, not actions. The country’s fiscal contribution to Covax is approximately 0.18% of its epidemic-related borrowings, with 100 million vaccine doses promised to Covax, but only 9 million were sent.

This inertia is not limited to governments. While some survey-based studies indicate public support for vaccine sharing, other data on public preference, such as petitions, suggest limited interest in providing vaccines with slightly higher support for abandonment of vaccine patents than actual vaccine sharing. .

Tensions exist between the British public, who have declared their commitment to vaccine diplomacy, and the government and their actual actions, indicating indifference or hostility to the issue.

time of change

There are several reasons why vaccine sharing should be strengthened. Above all, many people are still vulnerable to COVID-19 at a time when COVID-19 is at its peak again. Allowing a spike in cases abroad puts COVID-19 at risk of returning from containment and creates conditions for dangerous new mutations to emerge.

Hungary is only one of several countries that currently donate vaccines to others. Fehim Demir/EPA-EFE

The UK also has an obligation for young people to send their doses abroad. Because the risk of severe COVID-19 is low, young people have gained the least and lost the most as a result of restrictions to contain the virus. We should aim to normalize the world as soon as possible for intergenerational justice.

Sharing vaccines can also have a more subtle effect. The UK’s pandemic response has been characterized by the introduction of an emergency measure known as securitization, aside from the plain and well-established rules of politics, to address the extraordinary threat of COVID-19.

This required exceptional tactics such as lockouts and layoffs, which came at a price. Emergency politics prioritize survival over democratic decision-making and tend to usurp the political good.

The UK, for example, has abolished competitive bidding rules for government contracts. They have also narrowed the scope of what can be said about COVID-19 in the public domain, limiting freedom of speech on this issue. Therefore, it is best to shut down emergency policies immediately when they are not needed. But transitioning from emergency politics is often a tricky and lengthy process.

Sending surplus vaccines abroad will signal that it’s time to stop thinking of the UK COVID-19 situation as an emergency. cktravels.com/Shutterstock

Based on what we know about emergency politics in general, we believe that donating vaccines abroad could be a useful way to signal that it is time for the UK to stop focusing only on the extraordinary threat of COVID-19. Doing so could help the UK get out of an emergency and return to normalcy.

Of course, this is secondary to the direct impact of donating the vaccine. They will make a decisive change in the lives of people around the world by protecting them from potentially deadly diseases. However, if the UK decides to increase its COVID-19 vaccine donations, it could get some additional benefits.

