Help Wanted: Amazon and Walmart Seek to Fill 60,000 US Positions





Vying to meet customer demand, Amazon and Walmart are embarking on hiring campaigns to collectively fill more than 60,000 positions at hundreds of locations across the United States, the largest private employers said on Wednesday. from the country.

Seattle-based Amazon aims to hire 55,000 people worldwide, with approximately 40,000 tech and business positions open at more than 220 locations in the United States. retirement and health benefits “from day one,” Ardine Williams, Amazon vice president of workforce development, told CBS MoneyWatch.

“The good news for American workers coming out of the pandemic is that there are huge opportunities,” said Williams, who noted that Amazon’s average starting salary in the United States is $ 17. time.

“These jobs are open right now,” she said, adding, “If the boss had what he wanted, we would hire them all tomorrow.”

Amazon hosts an annual Career Day on September 15 or 16, depending on the location. More than 1,200 recruiters will offer personalized advice and support to the first 20,000 job seekers who register online for the virtual event.

The second-largest US private employer after Walmart, Amazon has hired more than 450,000 workers in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and currently employs more than 1.3 million people worldwide.

Unemployed Americans Explain Why They Are Unemployed 02:27

Walmart plans to hire 20,000 workers to fill online orders and operate elevators at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club warehouses and distribution centers, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant said Wednesday. The average salary for supply chain associates is $ 20.37 an hour, according to the company.

Like Amazon, Walmart has hiring events next week, September 8-9, and is touting its medical and other benefits as well.

Labor shortages have been a problem for many businesses, with restaurants struggling to increase their staff, limited farm workers, and a shortage of bus drivers prompting a school district in Wilmington, Delaware, to offer $ 700 to parents who drive their own children to class.

