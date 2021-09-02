UK Donates Over 17,000 New Items to Afghanistan Refugee Families | refugees





In less than a week, the general public and businesses wanting to help settle in the UK donated over 17,000 new items for Afghan mothers and children.

Baby Basics, a Sheffield-based national charity, is working with the Ministry of the Interior and a coalition of charitable organizations called Afghan Welcome to deliver essential equipment to hotels under quarantine after Afghans fled the Taliban.

In the last six days alone, thousands of people have purchased prams, cots, crib chairs and small items from wish lists set up by Baby Basics through Amazon and For Common Good.

Thousands of people have bought prams, cribs, cribs, and small items from wish lists established by Baby Basics through Amazon and For Common Good.

The most expensive item on the list is the 160 Travel System, which incorporates a stroller, stroller and car seat. The cheapest is 2.49 packs of 10 maternity pads.

With 53 centers across the UK, Baby Basics, through emergency partnerships with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Volunteer and Community sector, find out how many families are in each hotel, the age of their children and what they need. Volunteers at the Baby Basics Sheffield warehouse collect and deliver customized parcels for each family to the hotel.

We go from hotel to hotel to get information about the basic needs of our families and provide those items. Cat Ross, CEO of Baby Basics UK, said cots, crib chairs, buggies, clothes, toys, things that not only make you feel welcome, but also keep your kids safe.

About 10,000 Afghans were in quarantine hotels in the UK on Wednesday, according to the government. Among them are thousands of children. Ross said: Most families have 6-8 children, and at least half of them will be in elementary school.

Many Afghans have left everything behind. They literally arrived with only what they stood up to. At the beginning of the evacuation, some of the whole family were able to take a few bags, but they didn’t bring anything because people had to evacuate faster, Ross said.

They don’t have strollers, clothing or toys and obviously the toys in the quarantine hotel for 10 days are really important to keep those kids occupied and the kids can take care of them.

