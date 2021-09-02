UK Children’s Digital Privacy Code Enforcement | technology





It has been welcomed by activists as an extensive set of regulations regulating how online services should treat children’s data has been implemented.

The age-appropriate design code, written into law as part of the 2018 Data Protection Act 2018 implementing GDPR in the UK, mandates that websites and apps consider the best interests of young users starting Thursday. Otherwise, you will be subject to a maximum fine. 4% of annual global sales.

If they can’t prove that their services will never be used by children, businesses are now faced with a choice. They have to either make the entire product code compliant or identify younger users and treat them with care. The code prohibits the use of nudge technology to encourage children to give up more personal information than they choose not to, asks companies to minimize the data they collect about children, and sets children’s privacy to maximum by default. Requires you to provide options. security.

This shows that tech companies are not exempt. Beeban Kidron, the baron and activist who introduced the legislation that made this code, said. This exceptionalism that has defined the past decade, that is, to be different, actually disappears in the smoke when you say this is business. And businesses need to be safe and fair, at least with rules that protect vulnerable users.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said the code will lead to changes that help empower adults and children alike. 1 in 5 internet users in the UK are children, but their internet is not designed for children. In our own research we conducted to guide the direction of our code, we heard children describe data practices as stuffy, rude, and a bit odd.

When my grandchildren grow up and have children, the need to keep them safer online will become second nature to them as much as eating healthy, getting a good education, or wearing a seatbelt in the backseat of a car.

A few weeks before the code passed, several major technology platforms have already introduced significant changes to the way they treat their child users. TikTok introduced various changes to limit sharing options for younger users, and disabled notifications from the app after bedtime for users under 18 years old. Google’s new policy now allows anyone under the age of 18 or their parent to request removal of an image from search. As a result, the company has taken steps to completely disable children’s location recording services that record users’ movements.

YouTube is also updating default privacy settings and turning off autoplay by default for all users ages 13-17. On Facebook, on the other hand, users under the age of 18 are completely exempt from targeted advertising, have stricter default sharing settings, and are protected. Adults previously blocked by many young people on the site from potentially suspicious accounts.

However, many companies have argued that these changes were not entirely motivated by code. A Google spokesperson said the update extended beyond a single current or future rule, while a Facebook spokesperson said the update was not based on a specific rule.

