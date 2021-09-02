Senior American diplomat during Kabul evacuation tested positive for Covid





At the end of June, there was a major outbreak of Covid at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, resulting in at least 159 cases. Some at the embassy had to be put on oxygen or medically evacuated.

Wilson personally did not send any emails to all embassy staff urging people this year to get vaccinated, according to a person familiar with the matter, although among the embassy messages that were sent was a greeting card of him and his wife wearing masks and Santa hats.

Wilson, reached by email on a plane, did not provide comment on the coronavirus contamination, but told POLITICO he was one of the first people in the embassy to be vaccinated and launched many calls for people to get vaccinated as soon as they become available to us in January.

The State Department declined to comment, saying it does not discuss the individual health status of the employees.

I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of people working on this operation catch Covid, said one person who worked on the effort to get vulnerable Americans and Afghans out. They were tight quarters. There is a high number of Covids in Afghanistan and a low vaccination rate.

Wilson was aboard the last C-17 out of the country on Monday night with Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted a photo of Wilson and his colleagues, all wearing bulletproof vests and not wearing masks, on the tarmac in Kabul with Wilson holding the folded American flag that floated above- above the embassy.

Blinken said on Monday that Wilson had done an exceptional and courageous job during a very difficult time.

Embassy operations have been moved to Doha, Qatar, as the United States assesses whether to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, a prospect that officials in the Biden administration see as unlikely at least for a while. Ian McCary, who was Deputy Head of Mission in Kabul, will lead these operations in Doha.

Wilson came out of retirement to serve as the acting U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan starting January 2020. He is expected to retire. During a four-decade diplomatic career, Wilson served as Ambassador to Azerbaijan and Turkey, and also served in Russia, Australia, Georgia, and the Czech Republic.

He hasn’t made many public appearances since the Afghan government collapsed, although in an interview in late August with CBS News, when asked why they hadn’t brought out the Americans and Afghan allies before the Taliban took Kabul, he said the embassy repeatedly issued warnings every three weeks to Americans going back, I think, in March or April, each in stronger terms. Go now. Leave immediately.

