



How did the September 11 attacks affect American Muslims?

Muslims were among the thousands of victims of the September 11 attacks by hijackers from Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Yet arguably since the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979, American Muslims had not experienced the kind of scrutiny and intense mistrust that had unleashed the attacks.

Physical assault, emotional abuse, and discrimination, along with an often politicized conversation about true Islam, have since created a toxic environment for American Muslims. While most Americans did not contribute to the idea that there is something fundamentally wrong with Islam, there were enough voices of hatred, deliberate misinformation, and genuine misunderstanding to create a message. powerful: Muslims should not be trusted. This created a life-changing, multi-layered societal unrest that many American Muslims (who made up 1.1% of the population in 2017, according to the Pew Research Center) knew before the attacks.

Have there been areas for improvement?

Since the attacks, divisions in American society have deepened amid the changes brought about by the technological and media revolution, the militarization of disinformation, and foreign policy choices. Muslims, like other minorities, have been caught up in the sometimes bitter national conversation about history, race, religion, ethnicity and heritage.

But there is still significant progress to be made. New connections and coalitions have taken off over the past twenty years. Amid an increase in hate crimes against minorities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), community groups and other civic organizations in America have found allies and forged new relationships. Civil society and religious leaders have honed their advocacy, as philanthropists finally turn to issues of hate and extremism.

American Muslims have found new agencies and organizations to use art, culture, and politics as vehicles to repair societies and strengthen understanding. For example, the Pillars Fund, a pioneering grant-making organization, focuses on amplifying the leadership and talents of American Muslims. The importance of listening to the diverse voices of civil society, engaging with local and national leaders, and building new bridges has energized many Muslim and non-Muslim Americans. More needs to be done, but there are improvements in the way non-Muslims talk about Islam today, as well as in the dialogue aimed at ensuring inclusive societies.

However, anti-Muslim political rhetoric and policies as well as far-right ideology in the United States have developed through funding, organizing and networking those who do not want a inclusive country.

What has the United States learned from global efforts to educate Muslim communities, particularly during the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama?

The United States has sought to debunk al Qaeda’s narrative that the West is at war with Islam in part through global awareness of Muslims, both through governments and at the community level. . At the same time, al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and his recruiters around the world have used US foreign policy choices as evidence of US hostility towards Muslims.

The wars waged by the United States in Afghanistan and Iraq have helped fuel the Al Qaeda narrative, as have other activities related to the United States declared global war on terror. Widespread footage of Iraqi prisoners being abused at Abu Ghraib, along with drone strikes and ongoing controversies around Guantanamo Bay prison, have fueled anger and outrage. The ability of terrorist organizations such as the self-proclaimed Islamic State and others to use these images to recruit members cannot be overstated.

Despite this, the United States had to find a way to forge new relationships with communities, find a common goal, and create networks of like-minded thinkers who came together in the interest of protecting young people from harm. the luring into a terrorist group that claimed to represent real Muslims. Critically, Muslims around the world were eager to fend off terrorist organizations that attempted to radicalize and recruit their young people.

Thus, US officials have created new coalitions of civil society partners such as Generation Change *, a global network of young change makers with thirty international chapters who have advanced local initiatives to reject the lure of extremist narratives. The Trinidad and Tobago chapter has established a helpline for young people seeking answers to questions about religion and identity. In South Africa, Generation Change created an online forum for young people to have candid conversations about identity navigation, rejecting extremism and building resilience.

Did Obama’s 2009 speech in Cairo make a difference on issues of trust and partnership?

I believe so, at least initially. The speech was an extremely important signal that the Obama administration was genuinely committed to partnering with Muslims on the basis of mutual interest and respect. The speech amplified the importance of the history of Islam, its vast and diverse practices, and the profound impact Muslims have had on science, philosophy and culture. He rejected the idea that Islam is synonymous with terrorism.

During Obama’s two terms, engagement strategy efforts intensified with new programs and initiatives. One of the initiatives with the most lasting impact was the Obama Presidential Entrepreneurship Summit, a two-day event with more than 250 entrepreneurs from more than 50 Muslim-majority countries. The aim was to create commercial and social ties and to deepen relations with Muslim communities on the basis of aspects other than security. The summit has resulted in dozens of follow-up projects and collaborations and has taken place during each year of the Obama administration.

However, it could also be argued that trust has eroded with Obama’s unpopular actions, including the escalation of drone attacks against suspected militants in predominantly Muslim countries such as Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen; its decisions on Syria; the rise of the Islamic State; and general disappointment with the results of peace in the Middle East. But Obama rejuvenated the model of person-to-person engagement, because his administration was bigger and bolder on Muslim engagement than any other in US history.

What has the United States learned from its nearly two-decade efforts to curb the lure of extremist ideologies?

Perhaps one of the biggest lessons is that the United States needs to bring far more resources and attention to meet the challenge, right down to the community level at home and abroad.

One of the most prominent efforts was the approach known as Countering Violent Extremism (CVE), which was created under the Bush administration and describes efforts to prevent violent extremists from gaining support for their ideology. It is, in essence, soft power. CVE is an approach that uses various forms and tactics online and offline and relies primarily on civil society groups to deliver programs. Governments, foundations and others are working with civil society NGOs to enlist the help of academics, media organizations, tech companies and social scientists to develop programs designed to prevent communities to find extremist ideology appealing. An example of one type of CVE program is the use of former extremists to educate communities about what bad actors do to attract them, what is right and wrong, and how to protect themselves.

CVE has had mixed results for several reasons, including that the programs have been ad hoc, uncoordinated, and tiny in relation to the threat. Going forward, policymakers need to redouble their efforts, increase funding, train more staff, and radically change the way they deal with social media businesses. The government lacks the authenticity and trust within communities to do it on its own.

Societies need a multi-level approach that connects children, parents, teachers, religious leaders, community activists, civil society leaders, local leaders and others. Action programs need to be scaled up and take place at all levels to influence the multiple factors that affect identity and sense of belonging. These programs vary from community to community, even within a nation.

Since decreasing the ideological appeal of violent extremism is a vital US interest, a radical shift is needed in mindset, focus, and funding. It requires the participation of all of society; it requires everyone.

* Editor’s Note: Generation Change was designed and launched through the Office of the Special Representative to Muslim Communities, which the author led in 200914.

Will Merrow created the graphic for this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cfr.org/article/us-muslims-and-turbulent-post-911-world

