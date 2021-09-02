UK supports Pacific Island progress on extended continental shelf





The UK Government has awarded a contract with the Pacific Community (SPC) for SBD 2.9 million (263,000) to help Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Tonga secure rights and responsibilities for their respective maritime spaces.

The oceans sustain a range of activities that fuel local, national and international economies, providing livelihoods and food security for 10 million Pacific Islanders across the region.

The Pacific Island Countries (PICs) control 20% of the world’s oceans. In order to optimize the management, use and conservation of this vast ocean space, PIC requires certainty over ocean areas as defined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). This includes areas of the Continental Shelf (ECS) that extend beyond the 200 nautical mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Clarifying sovereignty over these ECS domains is critical to the stability and development of PICs. Until these gaps on the world map are resolved, PICs may not be in a position to fully safeguard their interests and achieve their aspirations for a blue economy.

The UK Government will work with the Pacific Community (SPC) through the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) to provide timely assistance to build PIC’s capacity in all aspects of advancing ECS ​​submissions.

Currently, 10 PICs and 17 ECSs have been submitted at various stages and are awaiting review by the Continental Shelf Limits Committee (CLCS). Two joint submissions and three separate submissions from North Fiji Basin, Charlotte Banks, South Fiji Basin, Eastern Kermadec Ridge and Western Lau-Colville Ridge are awaiting judging in Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga and Fiji among these states.

British High Commissioner for the Solomon Islands, Dr. Brian Jones, said:

We are excited to support this project, which aims to help Pacific Island countries better define their maritime zones. This will provide the basis for the management and protection of the region and enable sustainable use of marine resources, which will generate income, create employment and ultimately contribute to poverty reduction.

PICs worked individually to develop submissions and preliminary information to define the outermost limits of the continental shelf. They have been supported by the SPC and a consortium of partners in their technical process, and with additional support from the UK Government, they can further advance their ECS submissions to enable PICs to exercise their sovereignty to explore, manage or preserve the seabed. The resources of the continental shelf extending beyond the EEZ.

Deputy Director of Science and Competence, Dr. Paula Vivili said:

On behalf of the Pacific Maritime Boundaries Partner Consortium, the SPC welcomes the UK Government’s contribution to continuing the important work of helping Member States prepare and defend their ECS submissions. This will help countries achieve Target 14.C, the Sustainable Development Goal to strengthen the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans and marine resources by implementing UNCLOS, which, in early UN Decade, will It comes at an important time. Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

The ECS project is coordinated by the SPC and coordinated by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, the Office of the Pacific Director, the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Authority (FFA), the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Geoscience Australia, the Attorney General-Australia, the University of Sydney, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), GRID- Pacific European Union Maritime Program (PEUMP) through Arendal, EU and Sweden.

Introduction to CSSF

The UK Government’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) supports work around the world to address the causes of instability, address transnational threats and promote peace and security.

In 2021-22 this year, CSSF will provide 2 million (SBD$22.3 million) to the Pacific region, working with Pacific Island countries and regional partners to support an open, inclusive, resilient, prosperous and rules-based Pacific.

About SPC

The Pacific Community has been supporting sustainable development in the Pacific region through science, knowledge and innovation since 1947. The Pacific Community is the region’s major intergovernmental organization, owned and controlled by 26 member states and territories. Pacific Community Secretariat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-supports-pacific-island-progress-on-extended-continental-shelf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos