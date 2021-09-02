UK energy rates rise after record wholesale electricity prices | energy industry





Household energy bills are set to rise after prices in the UK wholesale electricity market soared to an all-time high last month, raising concerns that more families will fall into fuel poverty this winter.

According to an analysis by Imperial College London, electricity market prices exceeded 100 megawatt-hours last month for the first time since the market was formed in 1990.

The average market price rose 14% in July to reach 107.50/MWh, well above the previous record of 96/MWh set just before the 2008 global financial crisis.

Dr Iain Staffell, senior lecturer at Imperial and author of the report, said a surge in the electricity market signals another increase in home energy rates if these prices hold.

Last month, industry regulator Ofgem announced it would raise the cap on basic energy trading by more than 12% over the coming winter after gas and electricity market prices rose sharply.

As a result, 11 million households using direct debit will have to pay an average of 1,138 for dual fuel energy bills, an increase of 139. Another 4 million households use a prepaid meter, increasing their average bill from 1,156 to 1,309. .

The sharp hike is expected to put about 500,000 households in fuel poverty this winter, according to campaign activists, and has rekindled the call for below-capped social energy rates.

Ofgem will review the energy market from August to January to determine where to set price caps from April next year, which could lead to another sharp rise in bills if record electricity and gas market prices continue. There is.

This will be reflected in household bills and there isn’t much we can do in the short term as the UK is particularly exposed to fluctuations in fossil fuel prices, Staffell said.

The report, commissioned by energy company Drax, suggests a boom in global gas prices that has pushed wholesale electricity prices in the UK to record levels. Staffell said the surge in energy demand across the global economy after the pandemic may have been exacerbated by the impact of the climate crisis on global climate patterns.

Particularly cold winters across Europe and Asia have depleted global gas storage levels this year, and Brazil’s dry weather has made the country more dependent on gas power plants as hydroelectric dams have not been able to generate much electricity.

In summer, much of the Northern Hemisphere faced exceptionally hot weather with heat domes forming in North America, Greenland, Southern Europe and Siberia, which increased demand for gas power plants to generate electricity for air conditioning.

Ultimately, the UK must reduce its reliance on fossil fuels to avoid the impact of price fluctuations, the report said.

