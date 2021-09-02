Disney (DIS) to Shutter Hotstar US by end of 2022





The Walt Disney Company (DIS) plans to shut down the US operations of the Hotstarits streaming service aimed at the South Asian diaspora over the next two years. Hotstar content, which includes live broadcasts of sporting events and entertainment series, will be distributed between ESPN Plus and Hulu.

Both networks are part of the Disney streaming service package. Existing Hotstar subscribers will be able to access the Disney package until the end of their subscription period and will have the option to renew the Disney package after expiration. The Disney Streaming Pack includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu. It costs $ 13.99 per month. Hotstar is available in the United States for $ 49.99 per year.

Disney did not provide an exact date to shut down Hotstar’s operations in the United States, simply stating that it will cease to operate by the end of 2022. “The move from Hotstar, a premium brand for southern content. Asia, ESPN Plus and Hulu in the US spans the rich and diverse catalog of live events and stories broadcast across Disney and provides a platform for South Asian content to reach a wider audience, “Disney said during the announcement. He did not disclose the number of Hotstar subscribers in the United States.

A mixed blessing for Disney

Launched in 2015, Hotstar was originally part of 21st Century Fox. He belonged to Star India and targeted Indians overseas. The main audiences for the service are in India and Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand and Malaysia. Hotstar became part of Disney after acquiring 21st Century Fox in 2019.

The service has been a mixed blessing for Disney’s streaming package. On the one hand, it increased the total number of streaming subscriptions for Disney. Hotstar subscribers made up 40% of Disney’s streaming audiences in the last quarter and were responsible for the majority of new additions in the second and third quarters of this year.

But the streaming service’s audiences in Asia pay much less than the average fees charged in more developed markets. As a result, Disney earns significantly less Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) when Hotstar subscribers are factored in. On the company’s latest earnings call, CFO Christine McCarthy said the overall ARPU for streaming fell from $ 1.96 to $ 4.16 when Hotstar subscribers were factored in.

Disney’s move to the United States will boost its subscriber numbers for Hulu and ESPN Plus. The former already has a roster of new and existing Hollywood content, and Hotstar’s Bollywood focus will help diversify its offerings for new audiences. It will also help Disney Plus compete with streaming giants like Amazon.com, Inc.’s Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Prime Video, Inc. (AMZN), which already offer fresh South Asian movies and content.

Although it has reported an increase in subscribers, ESPN Plus is struggling to gain traction among sports fans and is seen as a “companion app” for its linear cable counterpart. Even in earnings calls and press conferences, Disney CEO Bob Chapek declined to set a timeline for the migration of ESPN content from cable to streaming. With its roster of cricket programs and the airing of cricket extravagances like the Indian Premiere League (IPL), Hotstar’s content could provide a new spurt of growth and engagement for the sports network’s streaming operations.

Hulu had 42.8 million subscribers in the last quarter reported by Disney. ESPN Plus reported 15 million subscribers, up 75% from a year ago.

