Dominic Raab says information about Kabul is ‘obviously’ wrong.





Chris Bryant, one of the committee’s members, questioned reports of British officials telling people to go to Kabul Airport on the day of the attack.

Raab did not deny the possibility that the British embassy had instructed people to “use Abbey Gate”. [near] to the Baron Hotel,” despite the fact that an airport attack was considered imminent.

There is no female minister

Today, a helicopter flew over Kandahar with the Taliban flag above, but of course Joe Biden declared the American flight in Afghanistan a “remarkable success”.

In his speech, Dominic Greene said the president showed how to spin a disaster faster than a Blackhawk’s rotor.

Perhaps Biden will have to think about how those words will feel to women who have been told that the Taliban will not be allowed to serve as ministers in the new Afghan government.

The group said it could offer them fewer senior positions on condition that they did not cooperate with previous administrations backed by the United States.

TV newsreader Behista Argand, interviewed after the Taliban took over the Taliban, explained how nervous she was during the live broadcast, but said “I wanted to show the world that Afghan women don’t want to go back, they want to go forward.”

She fled to Qatar with her family for work and is currently waiting for a visa to enter Canada or the United States.

Battle in Panjishir Valley

On the ground, the last area of ​​Afghanistan not controlled by the Taliban was the scene of the battle this morning. Because anti-Taliban resistance clashed with militants in the strategic Panjishir Valley.

According to social media reports, there were casualties on both sides.

The rebels call themselves Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front and consider themselves the son of the legendary anti-Taliban commander.

Al-Qaeda welcomed the Taliban’s “historic victory” after the withdrawal of U.S. forces and urged followers to respect the group’s authority.

Meanwhile, Will Brown recounts how African jihadists watch with joy as the world trembles with the fall of Afghanistan.

Comments and Analysis Worldwide: Green Lights Across the Town

The German Greens had a red face after a campaign volunteer accidentally turned on lights throughout the town for five days. Residents of Gross Berssen, a small town of 695 people near the Dutch border, were confused to see the streetlights go out during the day. An investigation by the local council revealed that the Green Party election officials had mistakenly covered the optical sensors of all lamps in the village with election posters. See here.

Wednesday interview

‘The American art world is like a totalitarian regime’

