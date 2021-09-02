The parking lot is also idyllic: our readers’ pick of the 10 best UK farm shops | food and drink





Victory Tip: This place makes me happy, Lake District

From fairy farm trails to soaking in homemade Yorkshire pudding roast wraps and watching cows milking, Low Sizergh Barn south of Kendall is the best. We live locally, love to visit shopping, and enjoy a lazy day strolling around the area when Cumbrian Heaven opens, whether shorts and t-shirts, head-to-toe waterproof or not. Sizergh Barn also contributes to improving the health of local residents through the on-site supply of Growing Well, a mental health charity. We love the fact that there is a quota and the Low Sizergh Barn can redeem our surplus inventory for coupons. I love the place and everything it represents. Every visit is happy and positive about the future. Katie W

Ferry to the farm, bulls at Inner HebridesBalliemore farm.

The tiny blue Balliemore farm shop on the island of Kerrera right next to Oban is an eye-opening sight when hiking on a summer day. They sell meat (farm-raised beef), homemade ice cream and cakes, jams and beautiful gifts. It’s a 10-minute uphill ride from the walking ferry (or at the end of the trail that circles south of Kerrera, where we got our ice cream). The only problem is that if you come by ferry to hike around the island like us, you put it all in your backpack.Sheena

Idyllic Parking Lot, Norfolk

The Little Dairy Shop in Binham, north of Norfolk, is a great place to visit. Join the friendly stream of customers at this self-service dairy offering raw milk, butter, locally made skier’s yogurt and beautiful local cheeses for both cash and card readers. Other prizes are paid for in honesty boxes with ice cream. Everything is top notch and delicious. Everything is special here. It’s a great find. Homemade jams, local honey and coffee are also served. Outside, there are picnic benches and colorful plants and flowerpots. Even the parking lot is idyllic, right next to the Binham Priory and well worth a visit. Mary

Like Tuscany in West Sussex

Imagine staying in a rustic villa on the outskirts of a Tuscan town and stopping by the local shops. It’s like going to Rassasy Farm Shop and Deli in Ferring, just west of Worthing. With great fresh produce and deli counters, a great green certification, this place offers delicious fresh milk and reusable glass bottles and uses plant-based, recyclable items for packaging, including plastic pots. Lucy Ignatiadis

Suburbs in North London Organic Photography: Tony Farrugia/Alamy

The Forty Hall Farm Shop in Enfield is an outlet for the Forty Hall Farms run by Capel Manor College. Most of the work is done by volunteers and students. The produce is organic and of high quality. Vegetables, fruits, flowers, excellent free-range meats, beef from Red Fall cattle and pork from rare breed pigs such as Berkshire and Oxford Sandy and Black. The highlight though, (to me) is the wines from the connected vineyards. We recommend the award-winning Bacchus 2019.Bob Pite

A Taste of the Peak District, Chatsworth

Do you eat like a king? At Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop it is definitely possible. Most of the produce is like great fresh bread, either produced on site or made on site. For foodies, this farm shop is far more interesting than home. Wherever the cheese of the month is, it marks me more than enough boxes. Its Bakewell, so it would be rude not to indulge in a Bakewell tart. You can walk along the majestic surroundings around the River Derwent. Coal Aston’s stepdad used to take me on crazy adventures (and lots of redemption). Occupation was a country singer, but it’s never been cooler than driving a shabby car off the main road here. anthony train

Seafood Festival in Southern Cornwall Photo: Lindsay

Curgurrell Farm’s shop between Veryan and Portscatho, a little off the Roseland Peninsula, Cornwall (A3078), is a treasure trove of Cornish food and drink, especially the excellent mackerel, crab and lobster. Locally caught fish such as these are popular. It was so much fun to stop by on the way to the campground after a day of walking along the coast, to get all the fresh vegetables, fish, local wine, cider and olive oil, and then come back and feast. our camper. It turned our 5 day stay into something more comparable to a typical tour around France. Lindsay

Delicious Beans in Buckinghamshire Photo: Jamie Orlando Smith

Peterley Manor Farm in Prestwood near High Wycombe is more than just a pick-up of local items at its destination. There is a beautiful yurt cafe on site that serves homemade cakes, artisan coffee and very tasty beans on toast. The botanical nursery is a pleasure to explore even if not in hanging baskets at the market, and it also hosts movie nights where you can sit on a haystack and enjoy cult classics. It’s also a popular place to find pumpkins for Halloween and trees for Christmas. Just fine. Laura Fizzley

Meat Dorset Discovery Pastry from Chettle Stores.

I stumbled upon Chettle Stores while driving through Dorset and passing near the Blandford Forum looking for a lunch stop. A handmade sign is half a mile from the main road to town. This simple tin hut has a wide range of eco-friendly products and refills, food supplies for the community and, above all, great homemade hot sausage rolls, meat pies and vegan pastries for the hungry traveler. Enjoy the views of local sheep and chickens in the outdoor gardens with coffee. If it’s not upscale, but you’re looking for an unexpected rustic gem in the Dorset countryside, head to Chettle.Jo Devine.

Sell ​​and make SuffolkBaron Bigod cheese from Fen Farm. Photo: Meme Friday/Alami

Rather than a traditional farm shop, Fen Farm Dairy near Bungay, on the southernmost tip of Norfolk Broads, definitely wins for its novelty value. Producer of excellent Baron Bigod cheese. The farm has a small shack where you can buy cheese with butter and raw milk (as-serve or raw milk coffee) with bread and meat from other local vendors. The difference is that all of this comes from an on-demand vending machine. It’s definitely a more upscale experience than a standard vending machine. Rachel

