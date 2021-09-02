Ethiopian rebels loot US aid stores, US official says





NAIROBI, Kenya Fighters in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region loot food stores holding US government aid as the Ethiopian civil war spreads to new areas and hunger rises across the country, a accused a senior official of aid to the Americas.

Tigrayan fighters leading a military assault on neighboring Amhara have destroyed villages and emptied aid stores, Sean Jones, USAID Ethiopia chief, told Ethiopian state television in a broadcast interview. Tuesday evening.

In recent weeks, some of our warehouses have been looted and emptied by advancing TPLF troops, especially in Amhara, Jones said, referring to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray. I think TPLF has been very opportunistic.

A TPLF spokesperson denied the accusation and blamed any looting on local groups and individuals in Amhara.

Mr Jones’ remarks reflect a noticeable change in tone from senior US officials after months of harsh criticism of the behavior of Ethiopian forces and their allies inside Tigray, where a war that erupted in November s ‘is accompanied by accusations of atrocities against civilians.

Soon, she added, aid workers would have nothing to distribute.

Ethiopian critics have reacted angrily to Ms Powers’ comments, accusing her of militarizing aid and supporting terrorism.

But her subordinate’s interview in Ethiopia this week set a more conciliatory tone, suggesting the Americans were reaching out to the Ethiopians, hoping to defuse the animosity.

While acknowledging some tension and stress with the United States, Mr Jones stressed his good relations with Ethiopian officials, called his government one of our most valuable and important partners and compared any tension to a marital dispute.

Sometimes, like in a good marriage, we have to say how we feel at that moment, he said.

These remarks angered the TPLF, underlining the great difficulty in maintaining good relations with both parties in the Ethiopian conflict.

On Twitter, top TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda lambasted America’s characterization of its fighters as opportunists and blamed local forces for any looting in Amhara.

While we cannot guarantee all unacceptable behavior by off-grid fighters in such cases, we have evidence that this looting is mostly orchestrated by local individuals and groups, Reda wrote.

Amid strife, the war in Tigray spreads and humanitarian needs skyrocket.

The Ethiopian government says it needs aid for 500,000 people in Amhara and Afar regions, where fighting spread in July after Tigray fighters recaptured most of Tigray from government forces.

But the crisis is most urgent in Tigray, where at least five million people need immediate assistance and about 900,000 are at risk of starving, according to estimates by US officials.

After months of attacks on farmers, often by Ethiopian and allied forces, much of this year’s harvest has failed and aid workers have predicted crushing famine from this month.

But little help arrives.

On August 25, the Ethiopian government said 318 trucks of aid had reached Tigray since July. But aid groups say at least 100 trucks must make this trip every day to avoid disaster.

On Tuesday, the World Food Program warned its stocks in Tigray were dangerously low despite large amounts of aid being in warehouses in neighboring Afar province, apparently awaiting Ethiopia’s permission to move. .

We have the teams here in Tigray ready to distribute it, a World Food Program official said in a video posted to Twitter. We just need the supplies coming in now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/01/world/africa/ethiopia-tigray-us-food-aid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

