UK Defense Secretary Says US Is No More Superpower | Ben Wallace





In an interview, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace contrasted the department dealing with the Afghan crisis with that of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, which was embroiled in war, suggesting that the US could no longer be considered a superpower.

In an interview with Spectator magazine, days after the last Western forces withdrew from Kabul, sharp remarks about the messy retreat function came at a time of heightened transatlantic and domestic tensions.

When asked if the withdrawal from Afghanistan showed the limits of Britain’s power on the world stage, Wallace said: “It is clear that Britain is not a superpower.

But even a superpower that isn’t ready to cling to something may not be a superpower. It’s definitely not a global force, just a big one, the Defense Minister added.

Defense Minister aides acknowledged that his remarks could be interpreted as targeting the United States. One insider asserted that the British secretary was emphasizing the importance of political will as well as sheer military might.

Wallace also contrasted the Pentagon’s handling of the evacuation crisis with the FCDO. Over the weekend, officials from the Dominic Raabs department failed to read thousands of emails from MPs and charities detailing Afghanistan’s urgent case to escape from Kabul.

However, the defense secretary insisted that the Pentagon is primarily in its own case of well-defined Afghan interpreters and their family groups, about 1,000 of whom remain imprisoned in the country even after RAF airlifts ended over the weekend.

We all have big email inboxes, they’ve already analyzed us, and we’ve sent defense intelligence analysts around Whitehall to deal with it, Wallace said.

The minister added that the people on the scene were discussed so often that the name had reached the point of circulating because so many people were emailing the same person.

The defense minister first thought the game would start in Afghanistan and the Western-backed government would step down in July, and that plans to withdraw British diplomats, Afghan interpreters and others should be accelerated.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Raab told lawmakers he believed the Afghan capital was safe until next year.

The foreign minister went on vacation to a luxury hotel on Crete on 6 August and did not return until the fall of Kabul 10 days later. Wallace was in England at the time, and as the Taliban advanced, British troops were stationed at the airport.

This isn’t the first time Wallace has publicly criticized the United States in mid-August. As the Taliban began to take massive gains in Afghanistan, the defense secretary described Donald Trump’s 2020 peace deal with the Taliban as a strategically problematic mistake. of the problem.

But in April, Trump’s successor Joe Biden approved a final withdrawal, disappointing Britain, who wanted to stay. But without the US, Britain would not have been able to assemble a credible alternative defense force and was forced to engage in a large-scale withdrawal last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/02/uk-defence-secretary-suggests-us-is-no-longer-superpower The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos