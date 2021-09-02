US Envoy Kerry Says China Crucial To Dealing With Climate CrisisExBulletin





In this photo provided by the US State Department, the President's Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi by video link in Tianjin, China on Wednesday September 1, 2021. Wang warned Kerry on Wednesday that deteriorating US-China relations could undermine cooperation between the two on climate change.

BEIJING China must step up efforts to reduce carbon emissions in order to curb rising global temperatures, US envoy John Kerry said on Thursday.

The State Department said Kerry told Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng in a virtual meeting that there was “no way” for the world to resolve the climate crisis without “commitment and China’s full commitment.

China is the world’s largest carbon emitter, producing around 27% of global greenhouse gases, followed by the United States.

Kerry is in the eastern Chinese port city of Tianjin for talks on increased efforts to limit temperature rise to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels.

Global decarbonization efforts will be highlighted at a United Nations conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in late November, known as COP26.

“Secretary Kerry underscored the importance for the world to take serious climate action during this critical decade and to strengthen global climate ambition,” the State Department said in a statement.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Han telling Kerry that China has made “tremendous efforts” to tackle climate change and achieved “remarkable results.”

China “hopes that the US side will create the appropriate circumstances to jointly fight climate change on the basis of the spirit of conversations between their leaders,” Han said, citing Xinhua.

Kerry made a stopover in Japan on Tuesday to discuss climate issues with Japanese officials before heading to China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday warned Kerry that deteriorating US-China relations could undermine cooperation between the two on climate change.

Such cooperation cannot be separated from the larger relationship, Wang told Kerry via video link.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained by disputes over trade, technology and human rights. However, both sides have identified the climate crisis as a possible area of ​​cooperation following US President Joe Biden’s decision to join the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

China gets about 60% of its electricity from coal and is opening more coal-fired power plants, while pledging to reduce its use of fossil fuels.

Beijing pointed to historic US emissions as a reason to resist action while making strides in solar and other renewable energy sources. The country has set a target of generating 20% ​​of its total energy needs from renewables by 2025, becoming carbon neutral by 2060 and reducing total emissions from 2030.

Biden announced a target of reducing US greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% by 2030, double the target President Barack Obama set in the Paris Agreement. The 2030 goal propels the United States to the top of the country in terms of climate ambition.

