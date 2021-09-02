11th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue, Agreement to Address Climate Change and Facilitate Investment





$1.2 billion public and private financing package to boost India’s green growth

Climate Finance Leadership Initiative Launches India Partnership to Drive Investment in Sustainable Infrastructure

Ambitious agreement when considering services in upcoming trade negotiations

Ahead of the COP26 climate meeting in November, the UK has announced measures to promote green growth in India, including a $1.2 billion public and private investment package in green projects and renewable energy.

These include a $1 billion investment by the CDC, a UK development finance institution, for green projects in India, a joint investment from both governments to support companies developing innovative green technology solutions, and a $200 million private and multilateral investment in a joint Green Growth Equity. This includes new investments. A fund that invests in renewable energy in India.

The two countries also welcomed the launch of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI) India Partnership to mobilize private capital for India’s sustainable infrastructure, including clean energy such as wind, solar power and other green technologies. The partnership is led by a group of major financial institutions responsible for $6.2 trillion in assets and chaired by Michael Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are ambitious when considering a UK-India trade negotiation service that provides new opportunities for UK financial institutions and provides access to more Indian companies. Agreed. Finance in the City of London. Services account for 71% of GDP in the UK and 54% of GDP in India.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said:

The UK and India already have strong ties, and today we have signed a new agreement that strengthens our relationship and is important to both countries.

Supporting India’s green growth is a shared priority, so as the UK prepares to host COP26, we are pleased to announce a $1.2 billion investment package and launch a new CFLI India partnership to spur investment in India’s sustainable projects. do.

With trade negotiations approaching as well, our ambitious agreement when considering services will support jobs and investment in the UK and India, creating new opportunities in both markets.

The UK-India economic relationship is already strong with over 18 billion bilateral trade in 2020 and supports nearly half a million jobs in each other’s economies. Countries have also set ambitious targets to double trade by 2030, including negotiating free trade agreements.

At EFD today, the two countries agreed to step up their already ongoing financial market cooperation efforts to finance growth and think ambitious when considering services in upcoming UK-India trade negotiations. The UK also welcomed India’s recent decision to raise the foreign direct investment limit in the insurance sector in India from 49% to 74%.

Note to editors

Earlier this year, the Prime Ministers of the UK and India announced the UK-India 2030 Roadmap, bringing our economy and people closer over the next decade and strengthening cooperation in areas important to both countries.

A joint statement signed by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance of India can be viewed here.

A joint statement from the Government of India, the UK Government and the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative can be viewed here.

