Death toll rises after remains of Idas hit northeast





NEW YORK – The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought historic rains to the tri-state area, with at least nine flood-related deaths in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as basement apartments fell. suddenly filled with water and the highways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerged cars.

At least nine deaths have been reported in New York and New Jersey. A New York City Police spokesperson said a total of eight people died when they were trapped in flooded basements. Officials outside of Philadelphia have reported several deaths, saying no further details were immediately available.

Water spilled into New York’s subway tunnels as catastrophic flooding, which scientists say will likely be more frequent with man-made global warming, hit the largest city in the Americas.

Major flooding along the Schuylkill River submerged highways, submerged cars and disrupted commuter rail service in the Philadelphia area. In a tweet, city officials predicted historic flooding on Thursday as river levels continue to rise.

The rain ended at dawn on Thursday as rescuers searched for more stranded people and prepared to find potentially more bodies.

Were undergoing a historic weather event tonight with record rains across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said while declaring a state of emergency in New York York Wednesday night.

Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Videos posted online showed subway passengers standing on seats in cars filled with water.

Janno Lieber, CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said at least 17 trains were stranded between stations overnight. All the runners were safely evacuated, he told NY1 television on Thursday.

The toll that Ida took in the United States also included at least two tornadoes in the mid-Atlantic where homes were now in ruins in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, just outside of Philadelphia. Connecticut Police are investigating a report of one person missing due to flooding in Woodbury.

At least one death has been reported in New Jersey as Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said a 70-year-old man was swept away.

His family was rescued, they were all in the same car. Unfortunately, the car was overtaken by water and the firefighters who were dragged under the vehicle were unable to get it out, Lora told WCBS-TV.

Authorities were trying to confirm at least one other death in the city.

High winds and torrential rains collapsed the roof of a U.S. Postal Service building in New Jersey and threatened to overflow a dam in Pennsylvania.

In New York City, rain interrupted transportation in large parts of the bustling city. Authorities have banned travel for everyone except emergency vehicles until Thursday morning. FDR Drive in Manhattan and the Bronx River Parkway were underwater. Garbage was floating in the water as it rushed through the streets. Some metro and train services resumed Thursday morning.

Among other reported deaths in New York City, a 48-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died after being found in separate residences, and a 43-year-old woman and 22-year-old man both died after being found in a house. Causes of death and identifications were pending.

The National Weather Service’s New York office on Wednesday evening released its first-ever round of flash flood emergencies in the region, alerts sent only under the most dangerous conditions.

An emergency was issued on August 22 in Waverly, Tennessee, when flooding in the city and surrounding county killed 20 people after one-day rainfall broke the state record.

It was the start of two deadly weeks across the country. Forest fires threaten Lake Tahoe, Tropical Storm Henri hit the northeast, and Ida struck Louisiana as the fifth strongest storm to ever hit the Americas, leaving 1 million people without power, May -be for weeks.

Rescues have taken place across New York City as its 8.8 million residents suffered much worse flooding than Henry’s.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches (8.91 centimeters) of rain in New York Central Park in one hour on Wednesday night, far exceeding the 1.94 inches (4.92 centimeters) that fell in one hour during Henri on the night of August 21, which was believed at the time to be the most recorded in the park.

In neighboring New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all 21 counties, urging people not to use the flooded roads. Meteorologists have warned that rivers are unlikely to peak for a few more days, raising the possibility of more widespread flooding.

There are many injured in New Jersey, Murphy told ABC Good Morning America on Thursday as he discussed damage from flooding in the upstate and tornadoes in the downstate.

Newark International Airport closed on Wednesday evening as videos showed water rushing into a terminal. The airport allowed limited flights Thursday morning. Officials said 370 flights have been canceled so far.

Amtrak service has been canceled between Philadelphia and Boston.

At least 220,000 customers were without power in the area, with most of the blackouts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. More than 35,000 customers were without electricity Thursday morning in New York, Long Island and its northern suburbs.

Southern New England woke up Thursday with flooded roads, commuter delays and an ongoing flash flood warning. A section of Highway 24 in Southeast Massachusetts was closed due to water on the highway, and in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, a road collapsed in the onslaught of rain.

Parts of Johnstown, Pa., Where 2,200 people died after a dam burst in 1889, were evacuated for a time on Wednesday after water rose to dangerous levels at a dam near the city. An official said later on Wednesday that water levels near the dam were dropping.

The hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is far from over. Tropical Storm Larry was strengthening and moving rapidly westward after forming off the coast of Africa earlier on Wednesday. Forecasters predicted its winds would quickly build up to 125 mph (201 km / h) by Tuesday, but stay well away from land.

Scolforo reported in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. AP reporter Ryan Kryska in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/ida-us-hurricanes-remnants-rip-northeast-79783025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos