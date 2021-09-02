The Scottish minister said the handover would come under a ‘systematic attack’ by a hostile British government.





He argued that British ministers are using Brexit and the Internal Market Act to regain control of delegated powers.

Robertson presented evidence to the Holy Rouge Constitutional Commission for the first time since his appointment on Thursday, suggesting that the UK government is using post-Brexit policies and spending plans in a malicious attempt to reduce the powers and responsibilities of the Scottish government. said. Parliament.

The Bogo Trident nuclear submarine could be ‘relocated abroad’ in case of Scottish independence… Constitutional Minister Angus Robertson. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Prime Minister Robertson told MSP, citing reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s delegation was a disaster.

Westminster’s former SNP leader, Mr Robertson, said an internal market law designed to manage post-Brexit regulatory dispersal and prevent trade barriers between UK countries would take power away from Scottish ministers and hand them over to UK ministers.

He also said Scotland’s UK government spending on previously reserved areas is likely to have a profound and detrimental impact on the allocated budget.

Robertson told the committee: The Scottish Government will do everything we can to keep Scotland safe and protect its transfer interests and democratic rights.

We remain committed to providing a model of future cooperation, equal partnerships with the UK Government and other mandated governments in a common framework, voluntary commitments based on consensus-based progress among equals.

However, such an agreement can only work if all parties respect the transfer and are prepared to proceed on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Sadly, there is little evidence that Westminster wanted an equal partnership and relied on unilateral control.

Robertson argued that the Scottish government had clear powers for another independent referendum, adding: Or, as an independent nation that is part of the European Union, it has all the powers it needs to keep Scotland safe, repair the social and economic damage of the pandemic, and thrive through genuine partnerships with friends around the world. the rest of the UK.

Robertson also lamented the quality of his interactions with Westminster, suggesting that the recent meeting involved the Zoom call mentioned by British ministers.

He went on to say: To be honest, we are seriously challenged on how to deal with the UK government as the relationship between the UK government and the delegated administration is not only sub-optimal, but actually pursues policies aimed at undermining and undermining the mandated agreements.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed on Tuesday he has undeniable powers for a second Scottish independence referendum thanks to a cooperation agreement with the Greens. Between the two parties, they occupy 71 of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament.

