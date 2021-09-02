Inflation shock and ECB hawks keep euro near one-month high





Euro banknotes and coins

The euro held near a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday and a six-week high against the British pound, supported by hawkish comments from ECB policymakers after data showed inflation at a decade high and on signs that the Fed is not rushing to tighten its policy. .

The dollar has been on the defensive for the past two weeks as doubts have crept in as to when the Federal Reserve will begin to unwind its stimulus measures. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last Friday that the recovery in employment will determine the timing of the decline in asset purchases.

Dovish comments from Powell and other Fed policymakers, in addition to missing data, saw the greenback index lose about 1.4% against a basket of currencies since reaching highs of nine months on August 20.

The index was slightly lower at 92,452 by 9.45am GMT, not far from a four-week low of 92,376 hit the previous session after weak ADP payroll figures and ISM manufacturing surveys.

The euro, on the other hand, saw a favorable data flow, including strong manufacturing growth and inflationary pressure from grumbling supply chain.

New figures on Thursday showed ex-factory prices in the 19 euro bloc countries rose 2.3% month-on-month to a 12.1% year-on-year increase, well above what was expected. This follows data on Wednesday showing inflation rose 3% year-on-year in August, the highest in a decade.

He was also supported on Wednesday by comments from a number of European Central Bank hawks, including Austria’s Robert Holzman and Bundesbank boss Jens Weidman.

However, the euro did not advance further and remained on one-month highs at $ 1.1857. It also maintained the one-month high of 130.44 yen hit Wednesday and the six-week high against the 86.02 pence.

Investors say it might struggle to move forward, perhaps because ECB forecasts suggest asset purchases will continue until rate hikes are needed.

“Leverage funds were short in Euro-dollars, so since Jackson Hole we’ve seen some of these shorts covered, but the move doesn’t seem violent and there are still a decent number of people looking to again short, ”said Stephen Gallo, European Head of Foreign Exchange Strategy for BMO Capital Markets.

“Until the dollar has a reason to weaken, I don’t think the euro on its own will explode significantly higher.”

This reason could arise on Friday when data on non-farm wages in the United States is due. A Reuters poll predicts that 728,000 jobs were created in August. The numbers will follow a disappointing ADP jobs reading on Wednesday which showed 374,000 hires last month against a forecast of 613,000.

“Considering the flow of dollars, one could argue that the market is now positioned for NFPs to be slightly lower than expected, perhaps in the 550,000 to 600,000 range,” said Chris Weston, head of research. at the broker Pepperstone in Melbourne.

Movements in currency markets were moderate ahead of Friday’s employment data and figures later Thursday on weekly US jobless claims.

The yen was unchanged at 110 to the dollar and the Australian dollar hit a one-month high at $ 0.7465.

The New Zealand dollar also hit a one-month high at $ 0.7090, as bets on the rate hike pushed bond yields to two-month highs.

