Mexican market opens for UK pork imports





As Mexico is the first country to officially open its doors to British pork, British farmers and food producers will benefit from access to valuable new markets. British exporters can now enter this new market, which boasts a high demand for high-quality pork.

In 2020, the UK’s global pork exports amounted to over $421 million, reaching 75 export markets worldwide. Access to Mexican markets alone is estimated to be worth $50 million to British pork producers in the first five years of trade, according to the Agricultural and Horticulture Development Board.

This is another success in UK food and beverage exports, following exports of British beef to the US, British poultry to Japan, beef and lamb to Japan, and pork to Taiwan.

Defra Secretary of State George Eustice said:

We are delighted to see other markets open up for high-quality, high-yield British produce.

Access to the Mexican market, where there is a significant demand for high-quality pork, will be a welcome boost for pig farmers and producers.

This is an important development and will strengthen our global reputation for quality food and beverages.

As a world leader in animal welfare, British pork is recognized worldwide for its origin, quality and traceability. With the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland campaign, the UK government aims to increase the international recognition and reputation of food and beverages across the UK and to help more food and beverage companies export their produce abroad.

Today’s development came after four years of negotiations and inspections. Mexico’s National Ministry of Health, Safety, Agriculture and Food Quality (SENASICA) decided to approve four processing facilities and four associated refrigerated stores in England and Wales after inspecting a number of buildings across the UK that they visited in February 2020. .

UK Deputy Director Dr Richard Irvine said:

The UK is proud of the high standards of food safety and the quality of the food we produce.

Having the opportunity to export British pork to Mexico marks another success for the British industry and continues to enhance our global reputation for excellence.

The inspection was led by Defra and the UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP), hosted by the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB), and supported by the UK national and relevant government departments and agencies, including DIT Mexico.

The UK and Mexico have committed to negotiating a new and ambitious free trade agreement this year, which will go far beyond existing ones. These negotiations will complement our accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Pacific Rim Economic Partnership (CPTPP), an increasingly influential trading network of 11 dynamic economies from the Indo-Pacific to the Americas.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

This is a big win for our farmers and food producers and I look forward to enjoying high quality British pork in Mexico soon.

British companies can expect to benefit from a new and ambitious trade agreement with Mexico, which we will negotiate this year, and a victory like this is an important step towards joining the CPTPP, where our global trade will see a new peak.

AHDB Director of International Market Development Dr. Phil Hadley said:

Today’s announcement is a fantastic boost to the UK’s pork industry and provides another potential export market for our red meat during a difficult year.

British pork is trusted and loved around the world for its exceptional quality, high welfare and food safety standards. This new approval will provide a wealth of opportunities for our exporters and is a testament to the efforts of industry and government to explore new markets as we look to the future.

Pork will join the broader livestock genetics that the UK has already successfully exported to Mexico. In 2020, access to bovine embryos was secured, joining the bovine semen market with a market value of over 130,000 per year over the past five years. As a result, our high-quality cattle breeds help develop Mexican herds. There is also a well-established export market for sheep genetics in the UK, where award-winning rams and ewes are bred in Mexico.

Jonathan Knott, Director of Trade for Latin America and the Caribbean, said:

After four years of intense negotiations with the Mexican authorities, I am glad that British pork has finally entered the Mexican market.

Once again, Mexican consumers can enjoy these high-quality British products and British pork exporters have access to this important and growing market. Another success of the campaign to reduce trade barriers between countries.

