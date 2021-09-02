U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion ban





WASHINGTON, Sept. 2 (Reuters) – Texas’ new abortion ban, the toughest in the country, was lifted on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block it, dealing a blow to rights to abortion leaving state law in place, which prohibits the vast majority of abortions.

The decision is a major step in the fight against abortion, as opponents have sought for decades to cancel access to procedures.

By a 5-4 vote, judges rejected an emergency request by abortion and women’s health service providers for an injunction on enforcement of the ban, which went into effect Wednesday morning and banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while litigation continues.

The law would amount to a near total ban on the procedure in Texas – the second most populous state in the United States – because 85 to 90% of abortions are obtained after six weeks of pregnancy, and would likely force many clinics to close, have abortion rights groups said.

One of the court’s six Tories, Chief Justice John Roberts, joined his three dissenting Liberals.

“The court order is astounding,” wrote liberal judge Sonia Sotomayor in a dissenting opinion.

“Presented with a request to ban a clearly unconstitutional law designed to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evading judicial scrutiny, a majority of judges chose to stick their heads in the sand . “

In an unsigned explanation, the majority of the court said the ruling “was not based on any finding about the constitutionality of Texas law” and allowed legal challenges to continue.

A majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal in the United States, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll. Some 52% said it should be legal in most or all cases, with just 36% saying it should be illegal in most or all cases.

But it remains a deeply polarizing issue, with a majority of Democrats supporting the right to abortion and a majority of Republicans opposing it.

The decision illustrates the impact of former Republican President Donald Trump’s three conservative appointments to the country’s highest court, which have leaned him further to the right. All were in the majority.

Such a ban has never been authorized in any state since the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide, in 1973.

Texas is one of a dozen majority Republican-led states to ban the procedure once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, often at six weeks and sometimes before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

Courts had previously blocked such bans, citing Roe v. Wade.

The court’s action over the Texas ban could foreshadow its approach in another case involving a 15-week Mississippi ban in which the state asked judges to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The court will hear arguments during the term starting in October, with a ruling due by the end of June 2022.

Texas law is unusual in that it prevents government officials from enforcing the ban and instead gives that power to private citizens by allowing them to prosecute anyone who provides or “assists or encourages” an abortion after six weeks, including including a person who leads someone to an abortion provider.

Citizens who would win such lawsuits would be entitled to at least $ 10,000.

This structure has alarmed both abortion providers, who said they now feel they have the prices on their heads, and legal experts who said citizen enforcement could have far-reaching repercussions if it was used across the United States to resolve other contentious social issues.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley

