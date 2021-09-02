UK warns new voice editor against media racism | national newspaper





The new editor of Britain’s only black national newspaper has warned that the UK is lagging behind in recognizing institutional racism in the media and the wider society.

Announced as editor of The Voice on Thursday, Lester Holloway made the original statement from the editors’ association that the British press was not racist or biased, and was strong against claims that the Duke and Sussex’s negative reports were motivated by racism. vehemently objected. , was part of a broader regression in recognizing and addressing racial inequality.

He pointed to the government’s racism report, which has been criticized for downplaying structural racism, and the recent denial of the police chief’s claim that it is institutionally racist, as part of a trend of concern.

Lester Holloway: A black press is absolutely necessary because of the unfiltered voice.

He welcomed the resignation of the new head of the organization representing British newspaper editors, but said it took too long for the media to conclude that it was institutionally racist.

Holloway says what we’ve seen in the past two decades since the Stephen Lawrence and Macpherson study is a regression to the problem of recognizing institutional racism. We’ve recently moved back 20 years, if not more. A commentary on systemic racism by the former president of the Editors’ Association fits the picture. It’s very worrying and we definitely need to change that flow.

Holloway said Voice, which was founded in 1982, has played an important role in fighting the weakening development of racial relations in the UK. He said the black press was absolutely necessary because of his unfiltered voice.

We have a role to play in making these claims and popularizing them to give people hope that we can campaign against these things and turn the tide.

Holloway has a long history in the British black press. He was previously a news editor for The Voice and editor of the now defunct competing publication New Nation. He is also an activist who served as the head of anti-racism policy for Operation Black Vote and the Trade Union Congress.

He believes that the media like The Voice should play a particularly important role in an era when black lives are valued in the United States after the killing of George Floyd sparked the largest anti-racist movement in British history.

We know what systematic racism is like because we experience it regularly. So your approach should be more than a conveyor belt of bad news. We must move forward. In terms of Boyce’s role, agitation, responsibility, and setting the feet of politicians on fire. But it’s also about sending a message about core needs and trying to get some wins for the community as a whole. And that’s the tradition of black journalism, he said.

Holloway has recently welcomed mainstream newspapers’ hiring of racial correspondents and has urged other newspapers to follow suit. He said the national media has a long way to go to get more black employees in key positions.

Until then, black media still serves a purpose because it reflects aspects of community life that we don’t always see in the mainstream. It’s about dialogue within the community, he said.

