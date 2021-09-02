Hundreds of US citizens and Afghan commandos successfully evacuated via secret CIA base





A US official confirmed the CIA’s involvement in the evacuation, noting that the agency worked closely with other agencies to facilitate access to the airport in various ways for US citizens and Afghans. at risk.

The New York Times first reported that the United States was using the base for evacuations. The full scope of the operation in the final days of the evacuation effort, however, has not been previously reported. A CIA spokesperson declined to comment on the operation.

At least some of the evacuees were airlifted from the secret complex, known as Eagle Base, to the airport in order to bypass the chaotic crowds and the terrorist threat around the gates. According to flight data obtained by POLITICO, several US-operated helicopter flights flew from an area around Eagle Base at Kabul Airport from August 15, when the Taliban took control of the city.

Flight data suggests that some of the evacuees were airlifted to Germany. During the same period, planes owned by a US government contractor flew from Kabul Airport to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The effort was coordinated with U.S. diplomats and personnel who were transferred from the embassy to Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Taliban took control of Kabul. Diplomats had communicated directly with U.S. citizens who were trying to leave Afghanistan but feared for their safety, especially after the embassy publicly urged Americans not to go to the airport last week amid threats of attack by the terrorist group ISIS-K.

The Pentagon’s Joint Special Operations Command was also helping reach hundreds of US citizens inside Kabul and across the country.

The House Intelligence Committee was briefed on the operation in August, two of the sources said, as lawmakers on both sides sought details from the Biden administration on efforts to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan. A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment.

Eagle Base, the sprawling CIA complex less than three miles north of the airport, has a controversial history. Established at the start of the Afghan conflict in a former brick factory, the base was used by the CIA from 2002 to 2004 for in-depth interrogations of terrorist suspects. The CIA also used it to train Afghan counterterrorism units.

But in the rush to leave Kabul in recent weeks, the complex has provided a crucial staging base for evacuees hoping to leave Afghanistan before it is demolished on August 27 as part of efforts to ensure no sensitive equipment or intelligence information does not fall out. in the hands of the Taliban.

As the overall evacuation effort continued, the threat of ISIS-K terrorists at specific airport gates increased. US officials have started asking US citizens to walk through various gates to enter the airport for evacuation.

As the threat changed officials constantly mixed things up, the defense official once said he asked people to walk to a door and the next day told them to meet at one. other place.

U.S. officials were also ordering citizens and Afghans at risk, including commandos, to Eagle Base as a safer crossing station on their way to the airport.

On a call at 4 p.m. on August 25 in Washington, or at 12:30 a.m. on August 26 in Kabul, Rear Admiral Peter Vasely, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, estimated that about 1,000 of the 2,000 Afghan commandos planned for the evacuation, along with a number of US citizens from Eagle Base, had been successfully transported to the airport.

These people got out just in time. Hours later, around 6 p.m. in Kabul on August 26, an ISIS-K suicide bomber detonated an explosive device just outside the airport, killing 13 US servicemen and hundreds of Afghans.

