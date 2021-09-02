



I would like to thank the Chairman and welcome Ambassador Del Monaco to the Executive Board. We are delighted to be with you in the Hofburg.

We are grateful for a comprehensive report highlighting the achievements of the OSCE existence over the past 10 months. We know that you and your team have continued to make a difference amid the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic.

At yesterday’s informal meeting, we heard firsthand from one of your key interlocutors, Besfort Lamallari, Deputy Minister of the Interior. Hearing firsthand the value he puts on your work will help the Vienna delegation better understand the impact of the OSCE field mission on the field. We look forward to continuing those briefings in the next reporting period.

I would like to focus on three key areas covered in your report: electoral reform, anti-corruption, and the fight against serious organized crime and human trafficking.

First of all, on electoral reform, I would like to welcome your continued efforts to help drive and influence the reform process. Ahead of the April 25 election, Presence’s active media coverage of the media, including support to vote abroad, ensuring inclusive access through voter education sessions for minority women and youth, and working with youth more generally in elections and elections. Roles clearly show the value you add. This is highly appreciated. The ODIHR final report of July 26 made 23 recommendations, of which 5 were highlighted as priorities and 11 required changes to the legal framework. OSCE’s continued support and guidance in implementing these recommendations will be valuable.

Second, we appreciate your continued interest and expertise in tackling corruption. Building on your enhanced participation during the previous reporting period, we welcome your continued support to tackle corruption, including peer review of anti-corruption improvements and anti-corruption legislation during the drafting process. We would also like to thank you for supporting investigative reporting as a strategic tool to combat corruption. This aligns well with your role in advocating for free speech and further underscores the importance of free speech in any democracy. We look forward to the results of the multilateral meeting on anti-corruption to be held on October 1st.

Third, with regard to the eradication of serious organized crime and human trafficking, we welcome OSCE capacity-building activities with key stakeholders. Addressing these issues is a priority for all governments. We are strengthening our efforts to combat the violent extremism and radicalization that Presence leads to Terrorism (VERLT) and the International Counter-Terrorism Threat. Above all, we recognize your continued support in the fight against human trafficking. The importance of involving youth in safety and security issues is also highlighted in your report and your participation is welcomed here as well.

Finally, essential to any Presences application is gender equality and ensuring that gender becomes mainstream throughout your activities. We appreciate that the report provides data on the gender of participating participants. This really helps to determine the gender balance of your target audience and whether more work is needed to ensure greater inclusiveness. The intersection factor is another important aspect and an area that OSCE is starting to emphasize. We encourage continued focus on efforts to achieve gender equality and support for the eradication of gender-based violence. We look forward to hearing more about the results of your work in the next reporting period. We also take this opportunity to appreciate Albania’s focus on gender, which is listed as one of the priorities of UN Security Council member states.

Thanks again to Ambassador Del Monaco and your team for reporting today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/report-by-the-head-of-the-osce-presence-in-albania-uk-statement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos