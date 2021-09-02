Crowded US prisons have led to millions of COVID-19 cases, new study findsExBulletin





Inmates perform a deep cell cleaning to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the San Diego County Jail on April 24, 2020. New study indicates overcrowded prisons may have contributed to millions of COVID cases. US 19 Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images .

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images

If the United States had done more to reduce its incarceration rate, it could have prevented millions of cases of COVID-19.

That’s the conclusion of the researchers who conducted what they say is the first study to link mass incarceration rates and vulnerability to the pandemic. Many of these preventable cases, they add, have occurred in communities of color.

The US prison system is acting as an epidemic engine, according to the study by researchers at Northwestern University and the World Bank.

This engine is driven by large numbers of people who, despite efforts by some counties to reduce prison populations, cycled between cramped detention centers and their home communities.

How many cases could have been avoided?

After analyzing data from 1,605 counties, researchers linked an 80% reduction in the U.S. prison population to a 2% drop in the growth rate of daily COVID-19 cases.

According to researchers Dr Eric Reinhart from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Daniel Chen from Toulouse School of Economics and the World Bank.

That 2% reduction is a conservative estimate, but it still represents a potentially dramatic change, Reinhart told NPR.

When dialed daily, Reinhart said in a Northwestern press release about the study, “even a reduction of only 2% in the daily growth rates of cases in the United States from the start of the pandemic until ‘to now would result in the prevention of millions of cases.

Tens of thousands of deaths could also have been avoided, he said.

A "Red Tag" on a cell door signifies an active COVID-19 case for its residents. The state's first medically vulnerable inmates were vaccinated at Faribault Prison on Monday, January 4, 2021 in Faribault, Minnesota. More than half of the state's estimated 7,000 inmates contracted COVID-19 on Monday and nine died of the disease.

. Aaron Lavinsky / Star Tribune / Getty Images

Aaron Lavinsky / Star Tribune / Getty Images

The United States has long had the world’s highest incarceration rate among industrialized countries reporting such statistics. During the pandemic, it also reported more cases and deaths of COVID-19 than any other country, despite less than 5% of the world’s population.

The new research, published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open, suggests these circumstances are directly related.

On average, US prisons currently house some 650,000 inmates every day, according to Reinhart. The dynamic also includes more than 220,000 full-time prison workers, who commute between their homes every day, according to the study.

Many of these detainees are held only for short periods as they are either awaiting trial or serving short sentences. The US prison population has a weekly turnover rate of 55%, according to the study.

“This prison churn rate is indeed producing epidemic machines that sow epidemics both in prisons and beyond, compromising public safety across the country,” Reinhart said.

Citing overcrowded conditions and poor health care in prisons and prisons, a summary of the Northwestern study indicates that US facilities “have indeed become incubators for infectious diseases”, putting the country at greater epidemiological risk. raised.

Minority communities are disproportionately impacted

The link between prisons and public health is one of the reasons black and Hispanic communities have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, according to the study’s authors.

The spread of the coronavirus between prisons and communities “likely accounts for a significant proportion of the racial disparities we’ve seen in COVID-19 cases across the United States,” Reinhart said.

Ultimately, it also harms all U.S. residents regardless of race, class, or partisan affiliations, as disregarding the health of marginalized people inevitably causes harm, albeit in ways unequal, to everyone in a society equally, “he added.

The benefits of reducing the prison population would be magnified, wrote Reinhart and Chen, in counties with high proportions of black residents, as well as in urban areas with higher than average population densities.

How the study was carried out

The study results are based on data from prisons that have reduced their populations at rates of 20 to 50% during the pandemic in response to the health risks of COVID-19.

The researchers set out to predict what the results would look like if the United States reduced its prison population by 80%, which would bring the country closer to the average rates seen in peer countries.

The study relied on data collected at the county level from January to November 2020, representing 72% of the U.S. population.

