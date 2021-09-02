Families of 9/11 Victims Push US Watchdog to Investigate ‘Lost’ FBI Evidence





WASHINGTON, Sept. 2 (Reuters) – Family members of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 airstrikes on Thursday asked a U.S. government watchdog to investigate their suspicions that the FBI lied or destroyed evidence linking Saudi Arabia to the hijackers.

The request in a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said that “the circumstances make it likely that one or more FBI officials committed intentional misconduct with the intent to destroy or hide evidence to avoid disclosure “.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to comment on the letter.

The latest in a string of demands in the 20 years since Islamist militants crashed civilian airliners in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, seeks evidence, including phone records and videotape of a party in California attended by two of the hijackers over a year before the attacks.

“Given the importance of the missing evidence at issue to the 9/11 investigation, as well as the FBI’s repeated mismanagement of this evidence, an innocent explanation is not credible,” the letter said, signed by approximately 3,500 people – families of victims, first responders and survivors.

He asked Horowitz to investigate FBI statements made in response to a subpoena from families that the agency “has lost or is simply no longer able to find key evidence about the people who have. provided substantial US support to the 9/11 hijackers. “

Saudi Arabia said it had played no role in the hijacked plane attacks. The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our government is lying about the evidence it has or actively destroying it, and I don’t know what’s worse,” Brett Eagleson, son of 9/11 victim Bruce Eagleson, said in an interview.

Family members of the victims have long searched for U.S. government documents, including secret law enforcement and intelligence reports, indicating whether Saudi Arabia aided or funded any of the 19 people associated with al-Qaeda, the group protected by the Taliban in Afghanistan at the time. .

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia. A US government commission has found no evidence that Saudi Arabia directly funded al Qaeda. He left open the question of whether individual Saudi officials could have had him.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed, including more than 2,600 at the World Trade Center, 125 in the Pentagon and 265 in the four planes.

The families of around 2,500 people killed and more than 20,000 injured, companies and various insurers sued Saudi Arabia for billions of dollars.

Last month, many families called on President Joe Biden to skip the 20-year commemorative events unless he declassified documents they say will show Saudi leaders supported the attacks.

Three days later, the Department of Justice said in a court file that it has decided to look into previous claims of privilege it has made about why it cannot disclose certain information requested by the families. .

“My administration is committed to ensuring maximum transparency under the law,” Biden said on Aug. 9 in a statement welcoming the department’s commitment to a new review.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball, additional reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/sept-11-victims-families-push-us-watchdog-investigate-fbis-lost-evidence-2021-09-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos