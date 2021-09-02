As Britain returns to treadmills, gyms find empty stores for extra space | travel and leisure





The British are returning to a number of gyms to get back in shape after last year’s lockdown and to find extra space to work out away from home.

Gym Group says membership has increased by a third to 730,000, with 183,000 new members lining up for treadmills and weight benches in the four months through the end of June. The fuss means the company now plans to open 40 more gyms with a push that could include a move to empty stores.

The bullish figures lifted Gym Groups shares by 8%. Chief Executive Officer Richard Darwin said the company is experiencing a rapid recovery in membership. The 730,000 number compares to a peak of 891,000 members in February 2020, before the first coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced. The gym group expects to gain more members when students return to college campuses.

Darwin said the company has found exciting growth opportunities to further expand our assets as members exercise more frequently, fueled by encouraging trends. He added that it has raised $30 million from shareholders to finance the opening, and that the former store in the retail park has made a very good gym, thanks to accessible parking and clear signage.

The future of national gyms looked bleak, especially for public leisure centres, at the peak of the pandemic. Many have run out of cash reserves after prolonged closures. There was also concern that the British would continue to work out at home after turning to online workout experts like Jo Wicks.

Gym Group, with an average monthly cost of 19 people, has won cost-conscious consumers from more advanced fitness chains because it doesn’t require new members to sign an annual contract. More than two-thirds of our members are under the age of 34, and many say they don’t have space to exercise at home.

Despite Gym Groups improving their fortunes, the company suffered a loss of 28.5 million in the six months through the end of June due to closures this year. Sales fell by one-fifth to 29.3 million units.

Third Bridge chief analyst Harry Barnick said the low-budget gym sector is emerging as one of the UK’s post-coronavirus leisure industries.

Barnick said the gym group is now concentrating on expanding the site, believing that the worst of Covid is now behind us and a return to normal is in their hands. from their summer vacation.

As one of the cheapest operators on the market, we are well positioned to grow membership beyond our current figures, he said.

