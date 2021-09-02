Intensifying Russian crackdown ahead of election: British statement





Chairman, I would like to thank my colleagues in the United States for putting this issue on the agenda today. As OSCE participating countries, there are a number of issues that are important to all of us. This gives us cause for concern and is rightly highlighted in today’s discussion.

Britain regrets the steps the Russian government has taken to crack down on civil society and silence independent media ahead of the September Duma elections.

We have previously expressed deep concern about the Russian legislation on so-called undesirable organizations and foreign agents and their use of this legislation to target Russian civil society and suppress dissent.

We condemn the authorities’ designation of Proekt as undesirable and Dozhd and individual journalists as foreign agents. This designation is another step in Russia’s crackdown on independent media.

The expulsion of journalist Sarah Rainsford is a regression by Russian authorities. We urge Russia to reconsider this action, which will do more damage to freedom of the press.

Moreover, it would be unfair to designate the independent monitoring agency Golos as a foreign agent. Again, we have to draw our own conclusions as to why Russia doesn’t want independent agencies to monitor elections. As we said on August 5, the absence of genuine independent observation is against the interests of the Russian people and of everyone who wants democracy to be protected in Russia.

These measures are only the final step in Russia’s comprehensive effort to limit political freedom and civil society space.

Previously, we also expressed concern that the use of the so-called Extremist Organizations Act, signed on June 4, was adjusted to exclude participation in certain opposition movements before the official pre-election period began.

A Moscow city court upheld the sentences of the Alexey Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation and the political network as an extremist organization, criminal charges against Mr. form a deliberate attempt to outlaw genuine political action. Russia’s opposition.

The actions of the Russian authorities are in violation of the human rights commitments in violation of the fundamental freedoms and human rights of Russian citizens.

Ahead of the elections in the State Duma in September, we urge the Russian authorities to revoke this designation and take all necessary steps to fulfill its obligations under the OSCE’s human dimension and other international human rights commitments.

