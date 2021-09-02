FBI says Chinese authorities are hacking US-based Uyghurs – TechCrunch





The FBI has warned that the Chinese government uses both in-person and digital techniques to intimidate, silence and harass Uyghur Muslims based in the United States.

The Chinese government has long been accused of human rights abuses for its treatment of the Uyghur population and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in China’s Xinjiang region. More than a million Uyghurs have been held in internment camps, according to a United Nations human rights committee, and many more Uyghurs have been targeted and hacked by state-sponsored cyber attacks. China has repeatedly denied these claims.

In recent months, the Chinese government has become increasingly aggressive in its efforts to silence foreign critics, including those based in the United States and other Western democracies. These efforts have now caught the attention of the FBI.

In an unclassified bulletin, the FBI warned that officials are using transnational repression, a term that refers to the transgression of national borders by foreign governments through physical and digital means to intimidate or silence members of the diaspora and communities in exile in an attempt to force Americans to comply. Uyghurs and other Chinese refugees and dissidents, including Tibetans, Falun Gong members, and activists from Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Threatened consequences for non-compliance regularly include detention of U.S.-based family or friends in China, seizure of China-based assets, sustained digital and in-person harassment, government attempts Chinese force repatriation, hacking and digital attacks, and misrepresentation online, warns the FBI bulletin.

The bulletin was reported by the video surveillance news site IPVM.

The FBI has identified four cases of US-based people being harassed. In a June case, the Chinese government jailed dozens of family members of six US-based Uyghur journalists in retaliation for their continued reporting on China and its crackdown on Uyghurs for the news service funded by the US government Radio Free Asia. The bulletin says that between 2019 and March 2021, Chinese officials used WeChat to call and text a US-based Uyghur to dissuade her from publicly discussing Uyghur mistreatment. Members of this family of people were then detained in Xinjiang detention camps.

The Chinese government continues to carry out this activity, even though the U.S. government has sanctioned Chinese officials and multiplied public and diplomatic messages to counter China’s human rights and democratic violations in Xinjiang during the war. last year, according to the FBI. This transnational repressive activity violates US laws and individual rights.

The FBI has urged U.S. law enforcement, as well as members of the public, to report any incidents of suspected harassment from the Chinese government.

